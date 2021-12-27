Janice Long's children: Family life explored as BBC radio presenter passes away on Christmas at 66

BBC radio presenter Janice Long passed away at the age of 66 on December 25. A few reports suggest that she died as a result of pneumonia.

The news was confirmed by her agent Nigel Forsyth and she is survived by her husband Paul and two children. Paul said that Long was a wonderful, warm human being and an exceptional broadcaster.

Peter Hook @peterhook Such sad news about Janice Long. She was always a great friend and a great supporter of our music. She was a lovely lady and a pleasure to be around. RIP. ❤️ Such sad news about Janice Long. She was always a great friend and a great supporter of our music. She was a lovely lady and a pleasure to be around. RIP. ❤️

Long remained a successful broadcaster in a career spanning 40 years. Apart from being the first woman to have her daily show, she was also the Top of the Pops host for five years.

Children and personal life of Janice Long

Janice Long first married Trevor Long in 1977 and they divorced in 1982. Following her divorce from Trevor, Janice was in a relationship with Paul Berry since 1987 and they tied the knot in September 2017.

Janice and Paul became the parents of two children – Fred Berry and Blue Berry. A few sources say that Fred was born in 1988 and is 33 years old while details on Blue are yet to be revealed.

Janice Long’s journey as a broadcaster

Janice Long pictured in a radio broadcasting studio in London (Image by United News via Getty Images)

Janice Long was known mostly for her work on BBC Radio and her appearances on their stations. She joined BBC Radio 1 in 1982 on her Saturday evening show and was a regular presenter of the BBC 1 chart show Top of the Pops from 1983 to 1988.

The Liverpool, England native joined BBC Radio London in 1989 and produced a few shows on BBC Radio 5. She then returned to Liverpool in 1995 and set up her radio station called Crash FM.

Long then appeared on BBC Radio 2 from 1999 and was a weekday presenter from 2000. She promoted several acts through live music sessions on her show alongside some new and unsigned bands.

Long then presented BBC Radio 6 Music’s Dream Ticket from 2002 to 2004. She later announced her new evening show on BBC Radio Wales was set to begin from May 2017.

Also Read Article Continues below

She then started a Saturday afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio in February 2020 and was broadcast from Radio City Tower in Liverpool.

Edited by R. Elahi