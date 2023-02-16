American country singer Jason Aldean has announced his new 2023 tour, Highway Desparado, scheduled to take place from July 14, 2023, to October 28, 2023. The tour will begin in Bethel, New York, and conclude in Tampa, Florida.

Aldean announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page:

"Highway Desperado Tour, let’s ride! 💥 Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb 17 at 10am local venue time. Aldean Army fan club members, y’all are up first for tickets! 🔗 in bio."

The sale for tickets begins on February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am. Fan presale begins on February 14 at 10 am. Additionally, the Mitchell Tenpenny presale will start on Friday 15 at 10 am, while the official VIP presale begins on February 14 at 10 am.

Fans can purchase their tickets, which are priced at $179.99 plus processing fees, from www.ticketmaster.com.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver to join Jason Aldean on his tour

Jason Aldean will be joined by special guests Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver as well as Mitchell Tenpenny on the 3-month long tour. Corey Kent is an up-and-coming country singer best known for his performances on the US talent show The Voice. In a similar vein, Tenpenny is also a rising country-pop singer. His second album, Telling All My Secrets, peaked at number 53 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Dee Jay Silver is a DJ from Nashville, best known for being the first ever DJ in the US to have been signed on by a major record label.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jason Aldean tour is given below:

July 14, 2023, Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15, 2023, Hartford, Connecticut at Xfinity Theatre

July 16, 2023, Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20, 2023 , Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 21, 2023 , Cincinnati, Ohio,at Riverbend Music Center

July 27, 2023,Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion^

July 28, 2023, Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 29, 2023, Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 4, 2023,Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

August 5, 2023, Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 6, 2023, Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 10, 2023, Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 11, 2023, Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 18, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 19, 2023, Welch, Minnesota at Treasure Island Amphitheater

August 24, 2023, Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena

August 25, 2023, Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

August 26, 2023, Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

September 7, 2023, Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 8,2023, Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 9, 2023, Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023, Rogers, Arizona at Walmart AMP

September 15, 2023, St. Louis, Montana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 16, 2023, Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

September 21,2023, Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

September 22, 2023, Portland, Oregon at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 23, 2023, Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

September 28, 2023, Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 29, 2023, Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 30, 2023, San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater

October 5, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 6, 2023, Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

October 7, 2023, Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 12, 2023, Kansas City, Montana at T-Mobile Center

October 13, 2023, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

October 14, 2023, Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

October 19, 2023, Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 20, 2023, Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 21, 2023 , Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

October 27, 2023, West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 28, 2023, Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

About Jason Aldean's musical career

After graduating from high school, Jason Aldean began his musical career by playing shows throughout the southeast of the US. After some initial failures, Aldean was signed on by Broken Bow Records in 2004, with whom the singer has been working since then.

Jason Aldean gained critical acclaim with his 2012 single Dirt Road Anthem, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

