Who is Jeanette Limas from Making the Cut Season 3? Contestant used to make dresses from curtains

Making the Cut Season 3 has been running successfully after its premiere episode last Thursday. Moreover, the show will continue to feature budding fashion entrepreneurs who are facing brainstorming challenges to ultimately win the show.

One of the contestants in the running is Jeanette Limas, a Dominican Republic native who used to make clothes from curtains.

Season 3 of Making the Cut is all about creating high fashion looks that will suit both casual and glam moods in the fashion world. Every week the contestants have to create runway-inspired clothes that will be assigned to them by judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott, and Tim Gunn. The winner's looks from every round will be showcased on Amazon Fashion for limited sale.

The official synopsis of Making the Cut reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It further adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

Jeanette Limas from Making the Cut runs her own clothing brand

Jeanette Limas went to school at The Mercy Jacquez Institute with a special emphasis on pattern making. After this, she attended the School for the Arts, Altos de Chavón, where, at the time of graduation, she won the Young Designer of the Year Award. On winning this, she got the encouragement to showcase her first-ever collection at the Dominican Republic Fashion Week.

Furthermore, she received a scholarship to study at Parsons School of Design and relocated to New York City to pursue higher education. This paved her way to study drapery at The Fashion Institute of Technology.

On receiving a proper degree in fashion, she worked as a full-time designer, which gave her the opportunity to work on the design team of Urban Zen by Donna Karan and Jolibe Atelier.

In 2015, Jeanette started her own clothing brand Jeanette Limas Official in Philadelphia, where she presented multiple successful collections at the New York Fashion Week.

In her interview with Main Line Today, she talked about her love for fashion design since childhood:

"I grew up in the Dominican Republic and have loved fashion since I was a little girl. When I was a teenager, I used my mom’s curtains to drape dresses that I wore to parties and events. (My mom still doesn’t know about that.)"

Limas is married to Yaroslav Lozhko, a doctor by profession. The couple dated for a long time before getting married in a courthouse on June 1, 2021.

As her official marriage was done very privately, the Making the Cut contestant shared the news to the public through social media and captioned it:

"Without telling anyone and without planning, Yaroslav and I got married! Just two of us. Even though I made my dress the day before, it was one of the happiest day of our life.”

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht