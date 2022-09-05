Jeff Beck Live In Concert Tour: Johnny Depp set to join most of North American shows

English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced tour dates along with Johnny Depp for his Live In Concert slated for this October in the US. The dates are in addition to the ones Beck announced earlier this month.

According to NME, Depp will join Jeff Beck for most of the North American tour starting October 5 in Washington DC. The tour is in support of the artists’ recently released album 18. Also accompanying Beck on the tour will be drummer Anika Nilles, bassist Rhonda Smith, and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp reportedly came together to name the album together. Beck said:

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp also performed a set of concerts together earlier this month. Jeff Beck’s tour will also feature a new album and will also highlight the artist’s instrumentals including You Know You Know, A Day In The Life, and Brush With The Blues.

Tickets for the tour are available from the artist’s website or Ticketmaster.

Jeff Beck Live In Concert with Johnny Depp 2022 Tour Dates

Jeff Beck @jeffbeckmusic

October 1 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem*

October 6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

October 7 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre*

October 8 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre*

October 10 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts*

October 13 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Centre*

October 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

October 15 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

October 17 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall*

October 19 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center*

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

October 22 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater*

October 23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre*

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre*

November 2 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort & Casino*

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater*

November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks*

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre*

November 8 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim *

November 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic*

November 10 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live*

November 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort*

*featuring Johnny Depp

More about the artists and their new album 18

Jeff Beck released the album 18 in collaboration with Johnny Depp in July. The 13- track album features Marvin Gaye's What's Going On, John Lennon's Isolation and, the Velvet Underground classic Venus in Furs. The album also features two songs written by Johnny Depp, including This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

Depp has appeared in several Jeff Beck concerts. In May, Johnny Depp appeared for a show with Jeff Beck in Sheffield, England. He also appeared for a gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

Beck, addressing the audience, said:

"He came knocking on my dressing-room door about five years ago, and we haven't stopped laughing since. We kept it quiet because… obvious reasons… here he is."

Depp recently made a digital appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared as the Moon Man hanging on stage at the event.

