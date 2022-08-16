Jeff Beck Fall tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced a fall tour for his recently released album 18. The artist worked in collaboration with Johnny Depp for the album.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp also performed in live shows earlier this year. The tour will kick off on September 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and will conclude on November 12 in Reno, Nevada. For the first six shows, Beck will collaborate with ZZ TOP. The tour will feature Beck's current band including bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles, and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

The tour will feature a new album, and will also highlight Jeff's instrumentals including You Know You Know, A Day In The Life, and Brush With The Blues.

A ticket presale will be available at 10.00 am PT on August 16 via the artist's official website. A public on-sale will be available from August 19 with the option of VIP packages also available.

Sep. 23 - Del Valle, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP / Ann Wilson)

Sep. 24 - Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top + Ann Wilson)

Sep. 25 - The Woodlands, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with ZZ TOP + Ann Wilson)

Sep. 27 - Franklin, TN at First Bank Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP)

Sep. 29 - Pelham, AL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (with ZZ TOP)

Sep. 30 - Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater (with ZZ TOP)

Oct. 01 - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Oct. 04 - Washington, DC at The Anthem

Oct. 06 - Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 07 - Port Chester, NY at Capitol Theatre

Oct. 08 - Port Chester, NY at Capitol Theatre

Oct. 10 - Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 13 - Kingston, NY at Ulster Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14 - Huntington, NY at The Paramount

Oct. 15 - Huntington, NY at The Paramount

Oct. 17 - Toronto, ON at Meridian Hall

Oct. 19 - Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center

Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace Theater

Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

Nov. 01 - Phoenix, AZ at Celebrity Theatre

Nov. 02 - Temecula, CAat Pechanga Resort & Casino

Nov. 04 - Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 05 - Thousand Oaks, CA at Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

Nov. 06 - Los Angeles, CA at Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 08 - Anaheim, CA at City National Grove of Anaheim

Nov. 09 - San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic

Nov. 10 - Sacramento, CA at Hard Rock Live

Nov. 12 - Reno, NV at Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

More about Jeff Beck’s album with Johnny Depp

Earlier in July, Jeff Beck released an album titled 18, in collaboration with Johnny Depp. The 13-track album features Marvin Gaye's What's Going On, John Lennon's Isolation and, the Velvet Underground classic Venus in Furs.

Beck made the revelations about an album with Depp at his concert in Gateshead. Depp also made an appearance at the concert, and Beck told the audience:

"I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

The album also includes two songs Depp wrote, including This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande