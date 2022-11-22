"Jeff Bezos": Internet in splits after Robert Downey Jr. debuts bald look

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. has unveiled his new look, which has left the internet shocked and in splits. The actor has shaved his head for an upcoming role in the TV show, The Sympathizer. The actor was seen in his new look at the Governors Ball alongside his wife, Susan, on Saturday.

Robert Downey Jr. also shared his bald look on Instagram last month, where he can be seen getting his head shaved by his sons. He captioned the video:

“The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready.”

He can be heard telling his children, Exton and Avri, that he doesn't want to wear a bald cap for his role on The Sympathizer. His sons shaved his hair off and decided to paint a pumpkin on the back of his head.

However, seeing him bald and shaved, the fans were left in splits. One took to Twitter to compare the actor to the Amazon CEO and said:

“Jeff Bezos?”

Social media user took to Twitter to compare Robert Downey Jr's look to Jeff Bezos. (Image via Twitter/getwellsoovn)

Robert Downey Jr.'s new look leaves netizens in a frenzy as many share hilarious reactions

As Robert Downey Jr. walked the red carpet with his wife, many felt that the 57-year-old actor looked unrecognizable as he shaved his head completely. Photographed at the 13th Governors Awards, the actor shocked the world as he was known for his short, spiky hair.

The actor’s bald look created a stir on the internet. One social media user commented:

“Robert Downey Jr. went bald. The world is ending.”

Riley F. @saphireraven225 Robert Downey Jr. went bald. The world is ending Robert Downey Jr. went bald. The world is ending 😃

nøah @bubblyuyu ROBERT DOWNEY JR IS BALD??!:&3!&: ROBERT DOWNEY JR IS BALD??!:&3!&:

anne ✰ @rdjsfilms i am laughing and crying at the same time this is my new talent i am laughing and crying at the same time this is my new talent https://t.co/R8LCNaXBzJ

Others were left in a state of questioning, as they wondered about the reason for this new look.

MįssNøvęmbęr @KatyWarner99 I don’t know if I should cry or what.. 🥲 @rdjsfilms Why?? 🥲I don’t know if I should cry or what.. 🥲 @rdjsfilms Why?? 🥲💔 I don’t know if I should cry or what.. 🥲💔

Robert Downey Jr. was dressed in a black jacket, along with a crisp white shirt. The actor also sported a black tie. His wife, Susan, looked gorgeous in a simple black maxi dress.

Downey Jr. also recently underwent a transformation recently, where he was seen with bright blue hair at his son’s baseball match.

His relationship with hair transformations seems to be old, as the actor had previously changed his look for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. At the time, he had dyed his hair gray and looked absolutely unrecognizable.

RDJ will portray Lewis Strauss opposite Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who stars as J Robert Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr sported a gray hair look for a movie. Netizens applauded his new look. (Image via Backgrid)

RDJ changed his look for his upcoming TV show The Sympathizer

Downey Jr. is set to star in The Sympathizer, which will be released in early 2023. The TV series is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Vietnamese-American professor Viet Thanh Nguyen. The best-selling novel was released in 2015.

The Sympathizer narrates the story of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the Vietnam War and his exile in the United States.

Downey Jr. will reportedly play multiple supporting roles as a Hollywood director, congressman, and CIA operative in the series.. The Sympathizer stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, Kiều Chinh, and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên. The series will be produced by A24 with Park Chan-wook as director and Don McKellar as co-showrunner. RDJ is also an executive producer for the show.

The show will mark Downey's comeback into the TV industry. He was last seen on Ally McBeal in 1997.

Poll : 0 votes