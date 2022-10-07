Jeffrey Dahmer National Honor Society photo origin explained 

Jeffrey Dahmer recently became a nationwide topic of interest since Netflix released a limited documentary series of the infamous serial killer, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Pictures of Jeffrey Dahmer along with his school's The National Honor Society have now made rounds across social media. In one of them, the Revere High School student’s picture was blacked out while in another, he was clearly seen standing with other schoolmates.

In the docu-series, one scene showed how Dahmer seemingly slid into his high school yearbook photo of The National Honor Society. This left viewers wondering whether the infamous murderer actually was a top grade student, to be part of the exclusive group.

"As a high school student, future serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer would try to

sneak into as many club yearbook pictures as possible. After a teacher

found out about his prank, she smudged his face out with a permanent

marker. Here, he is pictured in the top center."

In an Investigation Discovery documentary titled Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster, Mike Krukal, a former classmate of Dahmer, claimed that the cannibalistic killer was a prankster in high school, stating:

“In our senior year, they took photographs of all the groups… and Jeff Dahmer got in group photos that he was not a member of the group. I think the funniest one is the National Honor Society, which is supposed to be the brightest kids, right? And definitely in our senior year, Jeff Dahmer was not in that group academically, but he’s in this photograph, and I believe it’s the president of the group had him blacked out. So, in all the yearbooks there’s a body without a head.”

Grunge magazine reported that Jeffrey Dahmer’s first kill allegedly occurred just a month after the yearbook went on to be published.

Catherine Purcell and Bruce A. Arrigo's book details Jeffrey Dahmer’s pranks

The Psychology of Lust Murder: Paraphilia, Sexual Killing, and Serial Homicide, written by Catherine Purcell and Bruce A. Arrigo, claims that Dahmer was a prankster in high school who faked epileptic seizures and drew chalk outlines of bodies simply for attention.

The National Honors Society photobomb was similar to such pranks. Speaking about the same, ex-classmate Martha Schmidt explained to The New York Times:

“It was a very Jeff thing to do. It was part of his trying to be unconventional and to mock everything around him. I think he very consciously chose the honor society because I think in some ways he was laughing at himself and us."

An unblotted photo of Jeff among the members of the Revere High's National Honors Society.



Sources say that this represents



"A symbol of his wasted youth. His face blacked out. The boy who didnt belong"



However, Derf's take on this was different.

As Dahmer continued to pull off pranks in high school, he would go on to perform such pranks in prison as well. He reportedly made food look like severed limbs before dipping it in ketchup.

Forensic psychiatrist explains reason behind prankster behavior

The New York Times also revealed that Dahmer’s penchant for mischief went on to be dubbed as “Don’t Do a Dahmer.” Explaining the reasons behind such behavior, Dr. Park Dietz, a forensic psychiatrist, explained in 1991 that the killer performed such pranks to show a "sense of fearlessness" and:

“a need to seek thrills that makes criminal risk-taking a high.”

Following the serial murders and dismembering of 17 men and boys, Jeffrey Dahmer got arrested in July 1991, with the jury deciding to sentence him to 15 consecutive life sentences.

However, just two years after his imprisonment, Dahmer was killed at the age of 54, by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

