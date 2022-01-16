What was Jeffrey Parker's net worth? Fortune explored as MARTA CEO dies by suicide

Jeffrey Parker died by suicide on January 14, according to members of the MARTA Board of Directors.

Decaturish.com stated that the CEO and General Manager of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority stepped in front of a train at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur, Georgia.

The news was announced as suicide by chairwoman Rita Scott who called him an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose death has left them heartbroken. She issued a statement saying:

“As Chairwoman and on behalf of my fellow MARTA board members, we are devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff’s leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition.”

Scott added that the entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and that they would continue working to build on the foundation Parker created.

MARTA’s Deputy General Manager Collie Greenwood was named interim CEO by the MARTA Board of Directors at an emergency meeting held on January 15.

Jeffrey Parker’s net worth explored

Jeffrey Parker was a business executive and popular as the General Manager and CEO of MARTA since March 2018. He spent 35 years working in the public and private sectors of the transportation industry.

According to exactnetworth.com, Parker’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million. Sources say that he earned an annual salary of around $366,575 from 2020 to 2021.

He signed a new contract with his company in 2020, which increased his salary and the contract would have continued until 2026.

Everything known about Jeffrey Parker

Born in the United States of America, detailed information on Parker’s childhood remains unknown alongside his date of birth. His LinkedIn profile mentions that he studied Computer Science at Northeastern University from 1984 to 1989.

While studying at the university, he began his transportation career and joined the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in 1985. He joined as an intern and was later promoted to the Chief of the Operations Control Center and Training.

Jeffrey Parker's cause of death remains unknown

Jeffrey worked for 20 years at MBTA and took several initiatives to improve the safety, reliability, and customer service of the nation’s subway system.

In between his time at MBTA, he was a Systems Engineer and Project Manager at Parsons from 1998 to 2000. He was chosen as the Senior Director of Transportation Operations at MARTA in November 2005.

Parker was selected as a commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transport in 2008 and worked for two years. He then became the Vice President of HNTB in 2011 and served for seven years until 2018.

Jeffrey Parker took on the post of CEO and General Manager of MARTA in 2018. He was awarded the title of Man of the Year by the Atlanta Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar in 2019.

