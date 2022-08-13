Jeffrey Toobin net worth: Scandal ridden legal analyst's fortune explored as he exits CNN after 20 years 

On Friday, Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s chief legal analyst, took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to part ways with the network after 20 years. He added that he will be exiting CNN after his vacation.

Toobin, who was last on-air on August 4, said that he had a great time spending his last day with his friends Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and Don Lemon. He also shared his love for all his former colleagues.

A spokesperson for CNN issued a statement about Toobin’s departure and said:

“We are grateful for Jeffrey's contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Exploring Jeffrey Toobin’s fortune in 2022

Jeffrey Toobin is an American writer, blogger and attorney best known for his role as a former legal analyst for CNN. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $10 million.

He earned the majority of his fortune with his career as a writer and analyst spanning over three decades. Toobin attended Harvard College for his undergraduate studies and began covering the sports section for The Harvard Crimson.

He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in American history and literature and was also awarded the Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Toobin also enrolled at Harvard Law School and graduated magna cum laude once again in 1986 with a J.D.

During his time in college, Toobin became the editor of the Harvard Law Review and also started freelancing at The New Republic. Following his graduation, the analyst started working as a law clerk for a federal judge. Following this, he became an associate counsel to Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh during the Iran-Contra affair and Oliver North's criminal trial.

Jeffrey Toobin then went on to serve as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn. His career as a legal analyst began after he joined The New Yorker in 1993. He also became a TV analyst for ABC in 1996.

The 62-year-old further secured his fortune after joining CNN in 2002 and eventually becoming the chief legal analyst of the network. In addition to his career as an analyst, Toobin also earned a significant amount of fortune from his work as a writer.

The analyst is the author of a total of seven books. His first book, Opening Arguments: A Young Lawyer's First Case: United States v. Oliver North was published in 1991.

His next book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, was released in 1997. It also inspired the 2016 FX miniseries The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Other books written by Jeffrey Toobin include, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the S*x Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President (1999), Too Close to Call: The Thirty-Six-Day Battle to Decide the 2000 Election (2001) and The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court (2007).

He has also written books like The Oath: The Obama White House and the Supreme Court (2012), American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst (2016) and True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump (2020).

His book A Vast Conspiracy was also adapted into the FX true-crime anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story. Although Jeffrey Toobin announced his departure from CNN, he mentioned that he will be releasing another book about the Oklahoma City bombing in 2023.

What did Toobin do in 2020?

Toobin’s departure comes after he made headlines for exposing himself during a zoom video call with his colleagues at The New Yorker in October 2020. He was then fired from his role at the magazine after a three-week investigation.

Although Condé Nast, the magazine’s parent company, cut ties with Toobin, CNN welcomed him back on-air after an eight-month hiatus. The legal analyst acknowledged the incident during an interview with Alisyn Camerota and said that he was a “flawed human being who makes mistakes.”

Jeffrey Toobin also dubbed his actions “deeply moronic and indefensible” and apologized to his former colleagues at The New Yorker. He added:

“I'm sorry to the people who were on the Zoom call. They were shocked and appalled. I think they realized that this was not intended for them. I think they realized that this was something that I would immediately regret, as I certainly did.”

However, Toobin maintained that he thought he turned off his video call and did not realize other people could see him at the time:

“I wouldn't say in my defense because nothing is in my defense but I didn't think that I was on the call. I didn't think other people could see me. I thought I had turned off the Zoom call.”

The analyst also said that he spent his time off volunteering and in therapy and added:

“I am trying to become that person that people can trust again.”

Toobin even apologized to his wife, family, and former colleagues at The New Yorker, as well as his colleagues at CNN:

“Above all, I am sorry to my wife and to my family but I am also sorry to the people on the Zoom call, I’m sorry to my former colleagues at the New Yorker, I’m sorry to my current, fortunately, still colleagues at CNN and I’m sorry to the people who read my work and who watched me on CNN and thought I was a better person than this.”

Jeffrey Toobin had been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1993 before being axed from his role in 2020. He also started contributing to CNN in 2002 and remained a prominent part of the network until his recent departure.

