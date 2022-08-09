What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 episode 6 air on FX? Details explored

FX's vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is currently in its fourth run. The series was created by Jemaine Clement and is based on the 2014 Australian film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi. The sixth episode of Season 4, titled The Wedding, will be released on August 9, 2022 at 10 pm ET.

The horror-comedy mockumentary stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch. Five episodes in, Season 4 has been exploring every comical aspect of the real world as the fan-favorite vampires of Staten Island continue to navigate everyday life.

Fans of the show would naturally be quite invested in the lives of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Baby Collin, and Guillermo, and wouldn't want to miss out on any of the episodes. Here's everything we know about the upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 6: When to watch, what to expect, and more

The sixth episode of Season 4, titled The Wedding, will premiere on FX on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu the next day along with the previous seasons and episodes of the series. For global audiences, previous seasons and Season 4 episodes are also available on Disney+.

The series is expected to follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday until September 6, 2022, when Season 4 will reach its finale. The good news is that What We Do in the Shadows has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 6?

The upcoming episode of the FX mockumentary series was written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Marika Sawyer, and Paul Simms. Tig Fong served as the director.

The network has not given away too much in terms of plot for the upcoming episode. However, the official synopsis hints at Guillermo helping Nandor plan the perfect wedding:

"Guillermo loses his mind trying to help Nandor plan the perfect vampire wedding."

The trailer for Episode 6 showed Nandor making unreasonable demands for his wedding to Marwa that is quickly approaching. For instance, he wanted a live dodo bird to roast and Guillermo was losing his mind over these "literally impossible" demands. Nadja also seemed quite frustrated with Nandor's antics. Tune in to all the wedding planning chaos that will be at the center of Tuesday night's episode.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 5 recap

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 5 revolved around getting baby Colin enrolled in a school. With Baby Colin's growing unruliness, Guillermo suggested that the vampires enroll him in a school so that he could mingle with people his own age.

Their neighbor Sean recommended the private school he attended and arranged a meeting with the headmaster. During the lengthy interview process, the vampires used hypnosis to convince the headmaster to accept baby Colin.

They were successful in the end, but the headmaster died due to being hypnotized too many times and baby Colin did not get accepted into the private school. Instead, the vampires enrolled him in several local children's sports teams to make sure he could socialize with people his own age.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 6 will premiere on August 9, 2022.

