What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 episode 5 air on FX? Details explored

FX's comedy-horror mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows, is about to hit the halfway mark in Season 4 with its fifth episode releasing on August 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The series, created by Jemaine Clement, is based on the 2014 film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi.

The critically acclaimed series has had a successful run as the fan-favorite vampire roommates from Staten Island continue to navigate the modern world along with supernatural beings. Season 4 has taken it up a notch with comedy, blood, more strange beasts, and exciting guest stars.

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch. Season 4 began with Proksch's energy vampire reincarnated as a baby, which continues to add absurdity to the show's plot.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 5: When to watch, what to expect, and more

The fifth episode of Season 4, titled Private School, will premiere on FX on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET. It will also be available on Hulu to stream the next day. Viewers can also catch up with the season's previous episodes on Hulu. For global audiences, previous seasons and Season 4 episodes are also available on Disney+.

The series is expected to follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday until September 6, 2022, when Season 4 will reach its finale. The good news is that What We Do in the Shadows has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the FX mockumentary series, titled Private School, was written by Ayo Edebiri and Shana Gohd and directed by Kyle Newacheck.

The network has not given away too much in terms of plot for the Tuesday night episode. However, the official synopsis hints at the vampires enduring the private school admissions process.

The trailer for the fifth episode shows the vampires sitting around and discussing Baby Colin's growing tempestuousness as he reaches a certain age. They may be looking at private schools to put him in, in the upcoming episode.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 4 recap

The previous episode of What We Do in the Shadows saw Nadja's nightclub business running successfully, thanks to Baby Colin's performances. However, wraith workers at the nightclub decided to form a labor union demanding improved working conditions.

To solve the problem, Nadja took a trip to the Night Market to find a product that would help her deal with the wraith workers.

Meanwhile, Laszlo tried to educate Baby Colin about the different supernatural cultures, and Nandor accidentally volunteered Guillermo to fight against other vampires' familiars. Guillermo easily defeated all the familiars, but his last opponent came in the form of a powerful vampire.

Nandor stepped in to fight Guillermo instead to prevent the familiar from dying or killing a vampire. After a lengthy plan, Guillermo hatched a plan to help them escape. Nandor pretended to snap his neck so the fight could end without either having to die.

At the Night Market, Nadja purchased a substance called the "water lily of the Nile," a potent narcotic for the wraiths. She used it to bribe Xerxes, the wraiths' union leader. However, other wraiths killed him, and Nadja was forced to comply with their demands.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 5 debuts on FX on August 2, 2022.

