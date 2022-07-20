What time will What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 3 air on FX? Release date and more explored

Jemaine Clement's What We Do In The Shadows is already two episodes into its fourth season, which picked up a year after energy vampire Colin Robinson was reborn as a baby. The two-episode premiere on July 12, 2022, introduced viewers to the current circumstances of the vampires, and set expectations for what's to come.

The third episode of Season 4, titled The Grand Opening, will be released on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 PM ET. The episode will feature the opening night of Nadja's vampire nightclub which starts going awry when a big musical guest cancels.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 3: Where to watch, what to expect

The popular comedy-horror mockumentary returned for its fourth season on July 12, 2022, on FX. What We Do In The Shadows has had a successful run for the past three seasons and was renewed for the fourth season in August 2021, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. What We Do In The Shadows has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.

Viewers can catch new Season 4 episodes every week on FX or stream them a day later on Hulu. Previous seasons of the show are also available on Hulu for viewers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Nadja's nightclub will be one of the main plotlines of Season 4 from the looks of it. It is bound to make for comedic scenes and interesting conflicts. Furthermore, viewers will get to enjoy more of Laszlo and Nadja's enjoyable dynamic.

The third episode of What We Do In The Shadows Season 4, The Grand Opening, will mark the beginning of the fiascos at Nadja's nightclub. The trailer indicates that the opening night will become tumultuous after a major musical guest cancels.

Like the previous seasons, this season will also have a total of ten episodes. The season will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday at 10 PM ET. The premiere was an exception since the first two episodes were released together.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 so far

The beginning of Season 4 saw Laszlo abandoning Nadja to take care of the baby that crawled out of Colin's corpse. He called him "Boy," and believed that he could shape the boy into the most interesting adult ever.

In the first episode of Season 4, titled Reunion, Laszlo reunited with Nadja, who left her job at the vampiric council after deciding it was not for her and returned to him. Her dream of opening a Blade-inspired vampire nightclub with blood sprinklers, goth DJs dripping with blood, and many more blood-related toys and devices, was repeatedly turned down by the council.

Episode 2, titled The Lamp, kicked off with Nadja and Laszlo convincing the neurotic vampire archivist The Guide to convert the regional vampiric council headquarters into a nightclub. In a highly entertaining sequence, Laszlo used Freudian psychotherapy on The Guide to help her accept change.

Meanwhile, Nandor decided to go on an 'Eat, Pray, Love' tour to his homeland, Al Quolanudar. He promised his familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo that he'd fulfill his wish of turning him into a vampire as soon as he returned from his trip.

However, his trip didn't go as planned when Laszlo packed Guillermo up in a crate and sent him to London to look after Nadja. The second episode also mocked the popular dating reality show The Bachelor, wherein a djinn brought back all of Nandor's wives from the dead so that Nandor could pick his favorite one as he continued to search for love.

Catch the third episode of What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 on FX on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 10 PM ET.

