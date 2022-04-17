Jehu-Cal's Utility Collection: Where to buy, price, and other details explored

Emmanuel "Emay" Enemokwu’s emerging streetwear label Jehu-Cal is back with a third drop of its Utility collection. Emay is the second-generation trendsetter who envisaged the melange of British culture for his new collection, which ranges from $47 USD to $120 USD.

Jehu-Cal, the label which was founded in 2016, has a huge fan base for its striking apparel lineup that perfectly combines British luxe with streetwear fashion. The brand's extensive design spectrum can be seen in its highly-anticipated drops, key motifs, and handy silhouettes that always aspire to grow.

The brand is growing by leaps and bounds, with names like Emile Smith Rowe, Pi’erre Bourne, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin representing the brand. Adding more to it, the label recently broadened its range with womenswear, selected homeware essentials, and accessories.

Jehu-Cal’s Utility collection is embraced with ‘Till Forever’

To celebrate the collection’s “Till Forever” ethos, Emay laid greater emphasis on timeless designs. The latest drop is like a piece of art that is entirely hand-sewn in the Birmingham factory. It will undoubtedly put you at ease and make you feel like home.

By choosing cotton sanded twill from Lancashire and YKK zippers from London, the collection pays homage to the British heritage.

Made with tones of black, blue, and white, the third drop features a Utility jacket, basic trousers, Chupa Chups tee, Bubble trucker hat, Chupa Chups hoodies, and puff print sweatpants. All the pieces are adorned with graphic prints of "Till Forever."

The brand’s characteristic smiley logo can be easily viewed on the Utility set’s jacket and pants. Alongside, the signature Jehu-Cal and “Chupa Chups” monograms are added to the apparel collection.

Crafted with functionality in mind, the pants feature six external pockets, which flaunt their extensive storage.

The latest drop, which features a thought-provoking narrative, drives the brand to Thetford, Norfolk, for its campaign as well as a visit to a renowned showhorse. Horses, known for their grace and strength, have long been employed to pull trailers and transport goods that are in line with the Utility set's functional style.

Moving on to the pricing, the most expensive item is the Utility jacket that is marked at $120 USD. Next, the trousers and sweatpants retail for $114 USD and $107 USD, respectively. The Chupa Chups puff print navy-blue hoodie is priced at $114 USD. T-shirts that are introduced in three colorways will be sold for $47 USD each.

The snapback hats are introduced in three colorways, black-red, navy-yellow, and black. Each hat retails for $47 USD.

The British label’s third Utility drop, which was released on April 14, is easily accessible via the e-commerce website of Jehu-Cal as well as from its physical stores.

