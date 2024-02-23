Jelly Roll 2024 ‘Beautifully Broken’ tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Jelly Roll 2024 ‘Beautifully Broken’ tour is scheduled to be held from August 27, 2024, to October 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This will be the singer's first solo tour in 2024 and will be preceded by his appearances on shows with Morgan Wallen and several festivals.

Jelly Roll announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Tulsa, Knoxville, New York City, Boston, and Portland, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on February 22, 2024.

Citibank cardholder presale for the tour will be available on February 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Said presale can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank card.

The artist presale will be available on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by registering for the same via the singer's official website before the presale begins. Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay's presales will be available on the same day and can be accessed via the artists' individual websites or social media.

A Live Nation presale will be available on February 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users. Simultaneously, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and Sirius XM presales will also be available for select dates and can be accessed via individual presale provider websites.

At the same time, several venue presales will also start, which can be accessed with individual venue codes or through venue websites. The presale code for the TD Garden show is SAVEME, while the MSG Arena presale can be accessed with the code SOCIAL.

General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Jelly Roll or Ticketmaster.

Jelly Roll 2024 ‘Beautifully Broken’ tour: Dates and venues

Jelly Roll's upcoming US tour will feature supporting performances by Alexandra Kay and Warren Zeiders. Warren Zeiders for his album, Pretty Little Poison, which peaked at number 59 on the Billboard 200 album chart, while Alexandra Kay is known for her album All I've Ever Known.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Jelly Roll ‘Beautifully Broken’ 2024 tour is given below:

August 27, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 28, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center

August 30, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

August 31, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 1, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

September 3, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

September 4, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 7, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

September 9, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

September 11, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

September 13, 2024 – Lafayette, Louisiana at CAJUNDOME

September 14, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

September 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

September 19, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum

September 20, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 21, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 24, 2024 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena

September 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 27, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 28, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

September 29, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 1, 2024 – State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

October 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 5, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 6, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

October 9, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 12, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 15 – Wichita, Kansas at INTRUST Bank Arena

October 18, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

October 20, 2024 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 22, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

October 23, 2024 – St Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 25, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

October 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 27, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Expand Tweet

Aside from his upcoming tour, Jelly Roll will also perform at several festivals in the months preceding the tour, including Country Thunder, Stagecoach Festival, and iHeart Radio Country Festival.

Jelly Roll will also perform at the Welcome to Rockville and Gulf Jam festivals, in addition to his performances as part of Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time world tour.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE