American rapper Jelly Roll has announced a 2023 tour called Backroad Baptism, scheduled from July 28 to October 14. The tour will visit 44 venues if it is not extended.

Jelly Roll announced via a post on his official Instagram, where he was joined by fellow artists Struggle Jennings, Ashley McBryde, Yelawolf, and Chase Rice, among others.

General tickets for the event will be available from February 24, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and are priced at $110 plus processing fees. Presale for the event starts on February 22, 2023, at 7:00 am local time.

Tickets and presales will be available from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and the artist's website.

Ashley McBryde and Chase Rice to join Jelly Roll on tour

The Jelly Roll tour will feature several collaborators and support artists, starting with country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde, who gained prominence with the single Never Wanted to Be That Girl. Her collaboration with Carly Pearce won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the 2023 Grammys.

There will be singer-songwriter Chase Rice, best known for co-writing the song Cruise by Florida Georgia Line and his own single Eyes on You, a chart-topper on Billboard Country for two weeks.

Also present would be singer-songwriter Elle King, best known for her single Ex's & Oh's and Canadian rapper Merkules, whose song Bass, released in 2019, featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Additional support is provided by rapper Struggle Jennings, best known for his EP Sunny Days, which peaked at number three on Billboard Blues Albums, and legendary hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. They are best known for winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 78th Academy Awards for It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp.

Rapper Yelawolf, best known for his album Love Story, and musician Josh Adam Meyers will also be present at the event:

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

July 28, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi, at BankPlus Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 - Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

July 30, 2023 - Orange Beach, Alabama, at The Wharf Amphitheater

August 1, 2023 - Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater

August 3, 2023 - Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 4, 2023 - Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

August 5, 2023 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 8, 2023 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 9, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 11, 2023 - Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

August 12, 2023 - Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 15, 2023 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 17, 2023 - Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theater

August 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 19, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 22, 2023 - Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center

August 24, 2023 - Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

August 25, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

August 26, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

August 29, 2023 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarket Arena

August 30, 2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

September 1, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 2, 2023- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

September 3, 2023 - Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler's Green

September 5, 2023 -Rapid City, South Dakota, at Summit Arena at The Monument

September 6, 2023 - Bozeman, Montana at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

September 12, 2023 - Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 14, 2023 - Concord, California, at Concord Pavilion

September 15, 2023 - Bakersfield, California, at Mechanics Bank Arena

September 19, 2023 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

September 21, 2023 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 22, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 23, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 26, 2023 - Tupelo, Mississippi, at Cadence Bank Arena

September 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

September 29, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

September 30, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

October 3, 2023 - Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

October 5, 2023 - Wilmington, North Carolina, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

October 6, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum

October 10, 2023 - Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

October 12, 2023 - Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 13, 2023 - Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 14, 2023 - Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

More about Jelly Roll's musical career

Jelly Roll was born in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, and began his musical career in collaboration with rapper Lil Wyte. They released the song Pop Another Pill in 2010, which has received over 6.3 million views so far.

The single was followed by a collaborative album, Year Round, involving Lil Whyte and BPZ as SNO. The album cemented Jelly Roll's reputation for collaborations.

Since 2011, Jelly Roll has collaborated with Haystak on two albums, Lil Wyte and Struggle Jennings, on four albums and an album under the group SNO. Jelly Roll has also released multiple mixtapes and four studio albums.

