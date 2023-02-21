American rapper Jelly Roll has announced a 2023 tour called Backroad Baptism, scheduled from July 28 to October 14. The tour will visit 44 venues if it is not extended.
Jelly Roll announced via a post on his official Instagram, where he was joined by fellow artists Struggle Jennings, Ashley McBryde, Yelawolf, and Chase Rice, among others.
General tickets for the event will be available from February 24, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and are priced at $110 plus processing fees. Presale for the event starts on February 22, 2023, at 7:00 am local time.
Tickets and presales will be available from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and the artist's website.
Ashley McBryde and Chase Rice to join Jelly Roll on tour
The Jelly Roll tour will feature several collaborators and support artists, starting with country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde, who gained prominence with the single Never Wanted to Be That Girl. Her collaboration with Carly Pearce won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the 2023 Grammys.
There will be singer-songwriter Chase Rice, best known for co-writing the song Cruise by Florida Georgia Line and his own single Eyes on You, a chart-topper on Billboard Country for two weeks.
Also present would be singer-songwriter Elle King, best known for her single Ex's & Oh's and Canadian rapper Merkules, whose song Bass, released in 2019, featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.
Additional support is provided by rapper Struggle Jennings, best known for his EP Sunny Days, which peaked at number three on Billboard Blues Albums, and legendary hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. They are best known for winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 78th Academy Awards for It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp.
Rapper Yelawolf, best known for his album Love Story, and musician Josh Adam Meyers will also be present at the event:
The full list of dates and venues is given below:
- July 28, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi, at BankPlus Amphitheater
- July 29, 2023 - Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- July 30, 2023 - Orange Beach, Alabama, at The Wharf Amphitheater
- August 1, 2023 - Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
- August 3, 2023 - Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 4, 2023 - Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
- August 5, 2023 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- August 8, 2023 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 9, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- August 11, 2023 - Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
- August 12, 2023 - Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 15, 2023 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 17, 2023 - Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theater
- August 18, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 19, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- August 22, 2023 - Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center
- August 24, 2023 - Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP
- August 25, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- August 26, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- August 29, 2023 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarket Arena
- August 30, 2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
- September 1, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 2, 2023- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- September 3, 2023 - Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler's Green
- September 5, 2023 -Rapid City, South Dakota, at Summit Arena at The Monument
- September 6, 2023 - Bozeman, Montana at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- September 12, 2023 - Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 14, 2023 - Concord, California, at Concord Pavilion
- September 15, 2023 - Bakersfield, California, at Mechanics Bank Arena
- September 19, 2023 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center
- September 21, 2023 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 22, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- September 23, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 26, 2023 - Tupelo, Mississippi, at Cadence Bank Arena
- September 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
- September 29, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center
- September 30, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- October 3, 2023 - Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum
- October 5, 2023 - Wilmington, North Carolina, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- October 6, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum
- October 10, 2023 - Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
- October 12, 2023 - Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 13, 2023 - Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- October 14, 2023 - Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
More about Jelly Roll's musical career
Jelly Roll was born in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, and began his musical career in collaboration with rapper Lil Wyte. They released the song Pop Another Pill in 2010, which has received over 6.3 million views so far.
The single was followed by a collaborative album, Year Round, involving Lil Whyte and BPZ as SNO. The album cemented Jelly Roll's reputation for collaborations.
Since 2011, Jelly Roll has collaborated with Haystak on two albums, Lil Wyte and Struggle Jennings, on four albums and an album under the group SNO. Jelly Roll has also released multiple mixtapes and four studio albums.