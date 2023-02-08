Boise music festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, and more 

The Boise Music Festival confirmed its lineup and ticket details. The headliner artist is rapper Ludacris, known for early 2000s hits Rollout (My Business) and Move Bitch.

The rapper will headline the 12th annual event. The event will take place outdoors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 24 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Other main stage lineups include Jelly Roll, Gary LeVox of the Rascal Flatts, Elle King, and C+C Music Factory.

The lineup has varied artists covering many genres, including hip-hop and country. The festival had an amazing past lineup that included artists MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice.

There will be five other stages with many local bands. The radio station owned by Townsquare Media, which produces the festival, will also promote it in the coming months.

Boise Music Festival 2023: The ticket price ranges from $25 to $90

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2023 Boise Music Festival as they are available ranging, from $25 to $90, via a link at the website boisemusicfestival.com. The festival also offers a carnival on site for which attendees will pay extra.

Fans can also win free tickets to the festival through contests held by Townsquare stations. Beginning in Ann Morrison Park in 2010, the Boise Music Festival was later moved to Expo Idaho in Garden City.

Some 40000 people attended the festival in 2019, according to data supplied by Townsquare Media to the Statesman. Tj3 festival is the largest one-day music festival in Idaho.

Boise Music Festival previously had a range of lineup artists, including Train, Rob Thomas, The Backstreet Boys, Daughtry, Lady A, Walker Hayes, and the Eli Young Band. Fans have also enjoyed performances by Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix Alot, Pitbull, Flo-Rida, and Nelly.

The festival offers midway games where guests can win prizes, family-friendly rides, and even thriller attractions. The event has something for everyone.

Fans can upgrade their experience with the Cool Zone, which offers two free drinks and a seating area for those 21 and older. Fans should get tickets in advance as the Cool Zone sold out for a record amount of time in 2022.

The organizer of the Boise Music Festival 2023 is Townsquare Media. It is a diversified media, entertainment, and digital marketing services company that owns and operates radio, digital, and live event properties.

Original entertainment, music, and lifestyle materials are the company's areas of expertise.

It has been observed in the past that the festival's temperature can rise to dangerously high levels. Fans are advised to use sunscreen and drink lots of water. Tank tops and shorts are a great choice to wear to the festival.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the festival and can check out more information on additional lineups on the festival's official website.

