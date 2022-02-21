“Jennie’s hatred for Mary is insane”: RHOSLC fans react to Jennie Nguyen’s aggressive behavior towards Mary Cosby

The second season of RHOSLC aired its finale this Sunday, with an episode ending in Jennie Nguyen’s meltdown and aggressive behavior towards Mary Cosby.

The tension between the two housewives has existed since the beginning of Season 2. It escalated during the ladies’ Zion trip, where Cosby bluntly told Nguyen that they were not friends. After the trip, the two met at Lisa Burlow’s party, which aired in the finale.

Cosby was seen ignoring Nguyen, which irked the latter. Towards the end of the party, Whitney Rose wanted to talk to Cosby. As the ladies sat down to have a conversation, Nguyen jumped in and accused Cosby of being mean.

The latter tried to ignore her once again and took Rose aside to continue their conversation. This didn’t sit down well with Nguyen, who pushed Rose aside and started yelling at Cosby.

The feud escalated when Cosby began to leave without paying heed to Nguyen’s yelling. The latter threw her glass at Cosby in rage, which led to the Pentecostal First Lady leaving the party.

Here’s what fans have to say about Jennie Nguyen’s rage

As Cosby was leaving the party, she was seen feeling relieved but disheartened as none of the ladies stood by her. She said that the people she thought were her friends, were really not. The camera pointed at Meredith Marks when Cosby was saying this.

At the party, Nguyen apologized to Barlow for ruining her evening. The latter hugged her and said she didn’t care if a few glasses were broken.

However, fans didn’t like Nguyen’s aggressive behavior towards Cosby. Here’s how they reacted:

Libby 🦋 @libby_d15 Jennie’s hatred for Mary is insane and these ladies enabling her crap behavior is disappointing! #RHOSLC Jennie’s hatred for Mary is insane and these ladies enabling her crap behavior is disappointing! #RHOSLC

RobynDMarley @RobynDMarley_ Mary is literally walking away and Jennie is invading her personal space and attacking her! I am scared for Mary #RHOSLC Mary is literally walking away and Jennie is invading her personal space and attacking her! I am scared for Mary #RHOSLC https://t.co/ujEYySdP93

Vegan Heaux @pjwayne30 The way I would’ve stomped Jennie. My god! Mary really held it together ! #RHOSLC The way I would’ve stomped Jennie. My god! Mary really held it together ! #RHOSLC

Jennifer Feliz @JennJennFeliz Jennie inserted herself in a conversation that had ABSOLUTELY nothing to do with her. ZERO! And these women are here making sure Jennie is ok, but had it been Mary doing that, they would’ve called her “aggressive” and all that. Sick. #RHOSLC Jennie inserted herself in a conversation that had ABSOLUTELY nothing to do with her. ZERO! And these women are here making sure Jennie is ok, but had it been Mary doing that, they would’ve called her “aggressive” and all that. Sick. #RHOSLC

Forgivemystudentloans @moira_rosebud Why is Jennie so pressed? No for real why? #RHOSLC Why is Jennie so pressed? No for real why? #RHOSLC

... @Idontluvuheh If we don’t like each other, we don’t need to greet each other. Jennie was so bothered about Mary minding her business #RHOSLC If we don’t like each other, we don’t need to greet each other. Jennie was so bothered about Mary minding her business #RHOSLC

Damieon Gentry Fenty ⚓️ @DamieonGentry Jennie followed and harassed Mary with that glass positioned in her hand the whole time because she knew she was going to throw that glass from the moment she walked in. Imagine had it been the other way around… #RHOSLC Jennie followed and harassed Mary with that glass positioned in her hand the whole time because she knew she was going to throw that glass from the moment she walked in. Imagine had it been the other way around… #RHOSLC

Mariah @shit_riah_says_ I cannot with Jennie. Just get off the screen already. #RHOSLC I cannot with Jennie. Just get off the screen already. #RHOSLC

Nguyen and Cosby will not continue in RHOSLC

Interestingly, Nguyen and Cosby, who got dramatic screen time in the finale, will not be part of the show next season. For those unaware, Bravo has fired Nguyen for some racist comments on social media, while Cosby has quit the franchise.

Cosby’s reason to leave RHOSLC is said to be the housewives’ treatment toward her. Meredith Marks confirmed her exit on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The RHOSLC finale also featured Heather Gay organizing her father’s memorial, Jen Shah dealing with a money laundering case, and Whitney Rose trying to spice things up with her husband.

The reality TV show will have reunion episodes in three parts. Hosted by Cohen, the first part will air on Sunday, February 27, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

