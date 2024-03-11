Jeopardy!: Fans have wild theories about why Troy Meyer was sitting on the show, details explored 

After Jeopardy!'s favorite player, Troy Meyer, was seen sitting on the show, fans of Jeopardy! took to X, sparking a frenzy of discussion about the star's positioning on the set. Troy Meyer, who gained further attention after marrying Jeopardy! co-star Genevieve Sheehan and achieving a winning streak of six consecutive games, continues to see his popularity soar.

In a recent episode aired on Wednesday, March 6, Troy competed against Sean McShane and Deb Bilodeau. The veteran player was seen sitting on his podium while playing the buzzer-induced game, which kept fans questioning and guessing the reasons the star did so.

One fan took to X to say,

"I believe it was height related."

What did fans have to say about Troy Meyer's sitting position on a recent episode of Jeopardy!?

Jeopardy! is a game show where contestants are tested on their knowledge across a broad spectrum of subjects. The winner not only gets the title but also the prize money. Troy Meyer has been a recurring contestant on this generational show because of his knowledge and recollection.

In a recent episode, viewers were taken aback when Troy was seen seated at his podium instead of his usual standing position. This unusual change sparked curiosity among fans, with some expressing concern for the star's health while others speculated on the reasons behind his decision to sit on the game show.

While the official reason for Troy's sitting is unknown, speculation among fans suggests it may be due to a medical reason. Troy has been on the show for a while now, if his 6 feet 8 inches of height didn't matter before, it's likely to not matter now. Another reason given by a fan, "They're offered the choice," also seems reasonable as to why Troy chose to sit down.

Some fans even speculated that he is better situated with the buzzer when he's sitting because of his height, a theory that also makes equal sense. The upcoming episodes will provide further insight into whether Troy continues to remain seated, which may give clarity on the cause of his sitting.

Fans of Jeopardy! took to social media to show their support for Troy Meyer

Since Troy's introduction on the show, his gameplay has always been stellar, which has kept him relevant among the fans. But his recent outstanding performances on season 40 of Jeopardy! leading up to the quarter-final got fans excited over the outcome of the show.

After Troy once again proved his supremacy in the show that he's now used to, fans took to X to express their appreciation for the star's style of playing and to show their support for this brainy contestant.

One fan said, "Spin the javelin Troy," signaling their encouragement for Troy.

In the gameplay against Sean McShane and Deb Bilodeau, Troy didn't just remain afloat but commanded the room with his treasure of information and his playing skills.

He won the quarter-final 9 of the season with $38,400 and made it to the semifinals. Deb and Sean were nowhere even close to Troy, with Deb securing second place at $8,400 and Sean securing third place at $5,999. They both went home with $5000 each.

Troy dominated both the Jeopardy Round and the Double Jeopardy Round, smoothly securing first place. His performance in the quarter-final episode makes apparent his strong contention in the upcoming finale episode, which the fans can't wait for.

Troy Meyer is expected to return to the Jeopardy! stage on March 11 to compete against Luigi De Guzman and Brian Henegar.