Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 27, 2023, Friday

Three players participated in a new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 on Friday, January 27, 2023.

One of the players was the returning champion, Troy Meyer, who won six games until the Thursday episode, scoring $44,401. In the latest episode, he came back on the late Alex Trebek stage to play against two new contestants — Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont, and Dee Williams, a research associate from Boston, Massachusetts.

The longest-running game show is a quiz competition where general knowledge questions (including a wide range of academic and popular categories) in the form of clues are asked to the players. The contestants have to answer the questions/clues in the form of questions.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Jake DeArruda

Returning champion Troy Meyer played wonderfully for six days, but his luck in his seventh game didn’t work in his favor. New player Jake DeArruda defeated the six-day champion in the January 27 episode.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode included “The State’s Other Senator, A Dash Of Fashion, Soil, TV Time, Grimm Brothers Fairy Tales, Differs By A Vowel.”

Jake and Troy had a close match in round 1. At one point, they were dealing with a tie, but by the end of the first segment, Jake took the lead with $1,000. He banked $5,800 by giving 10 correct answers, while Troy scored $4,800 by delivering eight correct answers. Both gave one incorrect answer as well. Another new player Dee Williams had a decent start as he correctly answered seven questions and banked $1,000.

In the second round, the categories included “Historic Nicknames, Country Songs, 19Th Century Science, Geography, Place Your Bets, I “Ou”.”

The Double Jeopardy round was a treat to watch as Jake played the Country Songs category wonderfully and doubled up his $10,000 bet through Daily Double. He was on top of the scoreboard with a score of $27,800. The third Daily Double of the latest episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, went to Dee who doubled up her $2,000 bet. She scored $6,600 and landed in third place. Troy ranked second on the scoreboard as he banked $15,600 in the second round.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t go well for any player. None of them were able to give the correct response to the final question. Sadly, Troy wagered all his amount and after giving the wrong answer, he lost everything today. He earned $0 from the latest episode. Dee, on the other hand, wagered zero dollars and went home with the amount she earned until round 2. Jake didn’t wager a huge amount, thus, losing the final bet didn’t affect his position on the scoreboard.

Hence, Jake DeArruda won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the Final Jeopardy round of the January 27 episode, the category was “World Cinema.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“The 2007 biopic called “La Môme” in France, meaning “The Kid”, was released in the U.S. under this other French title.”

The correct response read: “La Vie en Rose.”

None of the players were able to correctly answer the final question. While Jake didn’t give an answer, Troy wrote “Hugo” and Dee guessed “La Fille.”

Take a look at the final results of the January 27 episode:

Jake DeArruda: $27,800 – $5,003 = $22,797 (What is ) (1-day total: $22,797)

Dee Williams: $6,600 – $0 = $6,600 (What is La Fille)

Troy Meyer: $15,600 – $15,600 = $0 (What is Hugo?)

The result showed Jake becoming the one-day champion after defeating the six-day winner, Troy. The latter will not continue playing on the show but will return to the stage for the Tournament of Champions 2023 competition.

Meanwhile, Jake will return to defend his win next week. The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Monday, January 30, 2023.

