Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 25, 2023, Wednesday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, featuring three players.

As per the format of the Emmy-winning show, every episode will welcome a returning champion and two new players. The player with the highest score wins the game and advances to the next episode. The cycle continues until someone beats the champion and takes his/her/their position in the game.

In the January 25 episode, the returning champion is Troy Meyer. The music executive from Tampa, Florida, won four games until Tuesday’s episode and banked $$137,600.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Love the deep purple color of her blouse, and the subtle print! Actually I think it is a layered set rather than a single blouse. The reddish frames of her glasses coordinate nicely too.

#Jeopardy Kristina Zimmerman Fashion 1/25/23Love the deep purple color of her blouse, and the subtle print! Actually I think it is a layered set rather than a single blouse. The reddish frames of her glasses coordinate nicely too. Kristina Zimmerman Fashion 1/25/23Love the deep purple color of her blouse, and the subtle print! Actually I think it is a layered set rather than a single blouse. The reddish frames of her glasses coordinate nicely too.#Jeopardy https://t.co/Hcq9DYkaKr

In the latest episode, he played against two new players — Kristina Zimmerman, a youth program coordinator from Seattle, Washington, and David Maes, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Troy Meyer

After Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde, the show didn’t see players winning more than two games. Troy Meyer broke the dry spell and is seen thriving in all his games.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “Garden Variety Stories, 3-Letter Responses, How Do I Get There?, Pacino Played ‘Em, You Wear Me Out, We Grade That H-Plus.”

Troy started moving towards victory in round 1 itself. Before the first commercial break, he had already banked $9,000. By the end of this round, the Tampa native gave 17 correct answers and two incorrect responses and scored $11,600.

New players Kristina Zimmerman and David Maes were seen struggling with the signaling device. While Kristina gave six correct answers and banked $3,000, David delivered four correct responses and scored $2,000.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

David’s dress shirt is a very pale pink, a nice alternative to plain white. I can’t decide if the sweater is black or dark navy.

#jeopardy David Maes Fashion 1/25/23David’s dress shirt is a very pale pink, a nice alternative to plain white. I can’t decide if the sweater is black or dark navy. David Maes Fashion 1/25/23David’s dress shirt is a very pale pink, a nice alternative to plain white. I can’t decide if the sweater is black or dark navy.#jeopardy https://t.co/DdBq4kHBL9

In the second round, the categories were “Book Of The Year, Classical Is In, The SNL Alumnus Who…, How Many Dotted Letters?, Good Luck, We’Re All Counting On You.”

Troy didn’t attempt many questions in the Double Jeopardy round, which gave way for David to come forward. David found the first Daily Double in round 2 and got his scores up. The second Daily Double went to Kristina but she gave an incorrect answer and lost her wagering amount. Troy was still leading the game with a score of $18,400, followed by David in second place with a score of $16,400. Kristina landed in third place and banked $9,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three contestants delivered the correct answer to the final question. While Kristina played safe and wagered zero dollars, David also went conservative and wagered only $2,000. Despite being in first place, Troy wagered a big amount and fortunately didn’t lose it.

Hence, Troy Meyer won Jeopardy! today.

Troy Meyer: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the January 25 episode, the category for the final round was “Landmarks,” and the final clue read:

“Pskov & Nizhny Novgorod are 2 of the cities that have a fortress called this.”

The correct answer to the final question was “kremlin.”

All three players correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question. Take a look at the final results of the January 25 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Troy Meyer: $18,400 + $14,401 = $32,801 (What is kremlin?) (5-day total: $170,401)

David Maes: $16,400 + $2,001 = $18,401 (What is Kremlin?)

Kristina Zimmerman: $9,200 + $0 = $9,200 (What is Kremlin?)

With today’s win, Troy became the five-day champion with a score of $170,401. His victory helped him qualify for the Tournament of Champions (ToC).

Meanwhile, Troy will return to the syndicated game show’s next episode, which will air on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes