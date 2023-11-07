Jeremy Renner gives health update with new Instagram post 10 months after accident

Jeremy Renner's brutal snow plow accident, which occurred ten months ago, shook up his entire fanbase as the Hawkeye actor survived a certain death. It is a miracle that after living through the injuries, Renner is back on his feet in less than a year. Throughout this phase of recovery, which included some complicated medical procedures, Renner has continued to update his fans on his Instagram page.

In the latest post, Jeremy Renner gave an update on how his life has been on this road to recovery since he was discharged from the hospital. He wrote:

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,...Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on."

He further added:

"But My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better...Be exceptional…I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

Jeremy Renner also revealed last month that he was recording new music amid his recovery. He had released Heaven Don’t Have a Name previously, alongside an EP in March 2020.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized last January after a large snow plow ran over him. The weight of the snow plow is estimated to be around 14,330 pounds, which could have easily killed the veteran actor. This incident took place near his home in Lake Tahoe when he was helping his nephew get out of the snow.

Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and bone injuries. His injuries included eight broken ribs in 14 places, a fractured right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and left ankle, a broken right clavicle, and a shoulder injury, among others.

Since the start of his recovery, Renner has kept his fans updated using his social media handle, where he also often posted various stages of his healing procedure. Despite the terrible injury, Renner could ultimately walk the premiere of his Disney+ series, Rennervations.

Jeremy Renner had told Variety back then:

"I was really adamant about them not pushing [the world premiere] while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,....I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it."

His adamant nature ultimately helped him overcome such a massive accident, and the actor looks better than ever. With ongoing treatments and prescribed medications, Jeremy Renner is expected to soon return to his Marvel character.

Furthermore, Renner has several other planned projects, apart from his MCU appearances.