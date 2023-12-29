Jermaine Jackson net worth: Fortune explored amid assault lawsuit allegations

Jermaine Jackson is trending on the headlines after being charged with s*xual assault. A civil lawsuit was filed on December 27, 2023, against Jackson by a woman named Rita Butlet Barrett, who previously worked as Jackson's contractor. Charges of s*xual battery and assault alongside battery and negligence have been imposed on the singer.

Jackson has been praised for his work in the music industry since the 60s and has released many successful projects. His career has helped him to earn a lot of wealth and his net worth is $1.5 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

People magazine reported that the assault incident happened back in 1988 and the lawsuit additionally mentions the names of Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. The lawsuit claims that Jackson forcefully entered Rita's residence without informing her and tried to s*xually assault her.

Rita immediately got in touch with record producer Berry Gordy, who shared a business relationship with Jermaine Jackson. However, Gordy allegedly tried to hide the entire incident, aiming to get a share in the benefits obtained by Jackson's projects in the future.

Rita said in the lawsuit that since the incident remained hidden, she could not demand damages and get help for the same. She claimed that Jackson's behavior was "intentional" and she had to undergo a lot of pain physically, emotionally and psychologically, along with humiliation, shame, guilt and economic loss.

Jermaine Jackson's career has contributed a lot to his income over the years

Jermaine Jackson has been active in the music industry for many years and his musical projects have been commercially successful. Celebrity Net Worth states that the 69-year-old's net worth is around $1.5 million, and his flawless work as a singer has been his primary source of income.

He purchased a house for $550,000 in 2004 and his brother, Tito, initially resided there. He was reportedly struggling with financial problems in the past and failed to pay child support for the same. His former wife Halima Rashid once said that his income was dependent on the number of projects he was working on.

Jermaine has been a member of the pop band Jackson 5, which included his brothers Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Michael as the members. In 1969, the group released its first album, which grabbed the fifth spot on the US Billboard 200.

However, it was Jermaine Jackson's solo career that contributed to his popularity. His sixth album, Let's Get Serious, turned out to be the most successful among his solo albums. A few of his singles, like Daddy's Home and Feel the Fire, also received a positive response.

He was involved in controversy due to his song Word to the Badd, released in 1991, along with the problems he had with Michael Jackson. His latest album titled I Wish You L.O.V.E. was released a long time back in 2012 and he went to two tours, Precious Moments Tour and Jermaine Jackson Australian Tour, during the 80s.

Jackson participated in reality shows like Gone Country and Celebrity Wife Swap and appeared in films like Voyage of the Rock Aliens and As the World Turns.