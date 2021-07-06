JiSoo drops man who accused him of sexual assault from lawsuit, a timeline of allegations against the star

JiSoo was accused of bullying his high schoolmates and of sexual harassment in March. Following allegations of bullying, the actor posted an apology online.

However, legal representatives of JiSoo have confirmed that there were many lies spread around this time as well. JiSoo had hence decided to take legal action against those who spread false rumors, and this included the sexual assault allegation as well.

It was revealed by the law firm that the man who had accused JiSoo of assaulting his wife had already apologized. However, there have been unverified reports that are still on the web. The star's legal representative has stated that they will take action against those who spread false lies.

Also read: #Windygrandopening trends as fans label (G)I-DLE Soyeon "a queen" post the release of her new single "Beam Beam"

Who accused JiSoo of sexual assault?

JiSoo's legal representative said,

In March 2021, there were many blatant lies posted online, including those accusing our client of sexual offense allegations.

The law firm further added about JiSoo's stance and said,

The man who wrote a post accusing our client has sexually assaulted his wife in the past has come forward and apologized, but the rest of the accusatory posts made their way around the web without any verification. Thus, our client has decided to take legal action against the circulators of false information to reveal the truth.

Why was an accuser dropped from JiSoo's lawsuit?

They also revealed information about one of the accusers of JiSoo who they were able to track using the IP address through search and seizure. They explained,

The man turned out to be a soldier who recently enlisted. He admitted that everything he claimed in his post was false. He then sincerely apologized to our client with a handwritten letter and pleaded for his forgiveness given that his mother is currently battling cancer.

Also read: Fans outraged after AOA Mina comments about Jimin's sex life during live stream

Explaining why the lawsuit was dropped, JiSoo's legal representative said,

Our client has dropped the aforementioned man from the lawsuit after considering both his and the perpetrator's circumstances. However, most publishers are laying low after deleting their false accusatory posts. We will take strict legal action against these people.

JiSoo's legal representative also claimed that most of the claims regarding bullying that had risen were untrue. They said,

Meanwhile, the posts accusing him of school bullying were mostly untrue as well. Our client has sued them for libel. We are writing to notify the search warrant has been issued by the court and the investigations pertaining to the case is underway.

When was JiSoo accused of bullying and sexual assault?

JiSoo had been accused of bullying at the start of March. The anonymous person claimed to be a victim on Instagram and had also said that they had audio recordings as proof. The accuser had posted online,

Ji Soo skipped school a lot after he decided not to go to college in the latter half of 10th grade. He was a 'womanizer', and he even filmed himself having intercourse with a middle school student in a bathroom. He shared that video with his clique. He would know what I'm talking about if he sees this.

Also read: AOA Mina confesses she and boyfriend cheated, posts an apology to ex-girlfriend but claims she did not bully Jimin

Following this accusation, JiSoo also took accountability in his apology. He said,

I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven.

As a result of the controversy, he was also dropped from the drama River Where the Moon Ends, which had been receiving great viewership at the time.

In May, JiSoo wrote a long note. In it, he said he shared an apology immediately to ensure that his show would not be affected. This was in addition to asking for forgiveness from people he hurt. JiSoo added that it was due to untrue allegations of sexual assault that he decided to take legal action.

Edited by Ashish Yadav