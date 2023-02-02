Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 2 release date and air time on MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 2, Sliding into DMs, will air on MTV this Thursday, February 2, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the episode on MTV's website, Philo, and Fubo TV.

In the episode, the girls will be seen preparing for an ESPN special event where they will have to dance. In a promo, Snooki teaches other girls some dance techniques and uses special terminology like "formation," which is not well understood by Angelina. She will also face a tough time remembering the verses they have to shout.

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Snooki turns Deena, Angelina and JWoww into a cheer squad; Mike channels Rocky as he trains for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships, but Angelina inadvertently jeopardizes his chance for the win; the fam heads south for the big event."

What to expect from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 2?

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike Sorrentino will shock viewers after revealing that he believes the Earth is flat. When questioned about running into corners and the existence of other round planets, he will say that some other planets are also flat. Mike will also tell viewers about the collective consciousness of human beings.

It has been hinted in the description that the cast will travel to a state in the south of the USA together, possibly North Carolina or South Carolina. Mike will be seen competing in the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships, but Angelina will do something that will affect his chances of victory.

He will be able to clear through the preliminary round to win $100,000 for the charity of his choice.

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 1?

MTV's description of the episode, Where's the Charcuterie?, read as:

"The roommates rally around Mike as he says goodbye to his beloved dog, Mosey; Deena's on edge because Angelina's been hanging out with her brother-in-law; the fam gets a big surprise when they hit the Shore for DJ Pauly D's gig at Headliners."

Last week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Lauren told her husband Mike that they were expecting another child by dressing their first son in a shirt that said "Big Bro." Mike was thrilled by the news and felt that it was a parting gift given to him by their pet dog Mosey, who recently passed away.

He decided to announce the news to the world during a big DJ gig of Pauly D. He announced that their family was getting bigger in front of thousands of people and the cast members felt that it was perfect timing, because of their big loss and their intentions of expanding their family. The couple had their first daughter, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino, on January 24, 2023.

Deena was shocked to see her brother-in-law James hanging out with Angelina and her saying "I Love You" to him on her Instagram stories. She did not want him to get involved with "that maniac." James stated that he was not dating Angelina, but Deena had her doubts. She explained in a confessional that Angelina always caused trouble and that she did not want the fights to happen at family functions.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

