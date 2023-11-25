JFK: One Day in America: Where to watch and more

National Geographic’s JFK: One Day in America is a compelling exploration of President John F. Kennedy's final days and the aftermath of his assassination, inviting viewers into a poignant narrative crafted from archival footage and interviews with surviving eyewitnesses. Unlike other explorations of JFK's assassination that delve into conspiracy theories, JFK: One Day in America adopts a distinct approach.

The documentary refrains from wading into speculative narratives and focuses on an emotional, present-tense perspective. This article explores where viewers can watch JFK: One Day in America and what makes this three-part documentary series a must-watch.

JFK: One Day in America - streaming availability

JFK: One Day in America, which premiered on November 6, 2023, is accessible on prominent streaming platforms such as Nat Geo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV, Disney+, and Hulu.

A noteworthy aspect of the documentary is its innovative use of colorization for certain archival footage. By obtaining permission to add color to historical visuals, the creators aim to bring the story to life in a new and impactful way.

This documentary includes scenes such as the rarely-seen footage of Lee Harvey Oswald in color, providing viewers with a unique and immersive experience. Lee is the primary suspect accused of assassinating the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy Jr., on November 22, 1963.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Texas

Secret Service agents received a briefing about potential dangers in Dallas during President Kennedy's Texas campaign trip in November 1963. With Texas being crucial for JFK's reelection bid, the White House aimed to make a positive impact early on.

President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy (Image via People)

Despite Jackie Kennedy's reluctance to go on campaign trips, she joined to support her husband's electoral prospects. There was apprehension among the press pool, acknowledging Texas as unfavorable to Kennedy.

The Texas visit commenced positively, with stops in San Antonio and Houston, but concerns heightened for the Dallas leg. Former Secret Service agent Paul Landis highlighted a briefing where the ominous moniker 'The City of Hate' was revealed, emphasizing the unexpected political hostility in Dallas.

Insights from surviving witnesses

The heart of JFK: One Day in America lies in the reflections of surviving witnesses who share their experiences and emotions from that pivotal day. The documentary captures poignant moments, such as Secret Service agent Clint Hill expressing his regret at not being faster than the speeding bullet that struck President Kennedy.

A picture of US President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, at an event (Image via People)

The series also delves into the significance of Jackie Kennedy's return to public life during the Texas campaign trip. After the loss of her son, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, just months earlier, Jackie's decision to accompany her husband on the campaign trail marked a powerful moment of resilience.

Former White House correspondent Sid Davis describes the Texas trip as magical, attributing it to Jackie Kennedy. The series captures moments of genuine happiness and connection during the tour, providing a unique perspective on the first couple's final hours together.

A pivotal aspect of the series revolves around President Kennedy's decision to ride through Dallas in an open convertible. Driven by his desire to feel close to the people and eliminate barriers, JFK insisted on removing the vehicle's top, which ultimately played a role in the tragic turn of events.

JFK: One Day in America is available on various streaming platforms, where viewers can watch this interesting and authentic portrayal of the events surrounding President Kennedy's assassination.