What really happened to JFK according to What the Doctors Saw on Paramount+?

JFK: What the Doctors Saw is an upcoming documentary from Paramount+ that explores the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Kennedy (also referred to as JFK) was the 35th President of the United States of America, and he was tragically assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

JFK: What the Doctors Saw will reexamine the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The documentary will be accessible for viewing on the streaming site Paramount+ starting Wednesday, November 14, 2023. The official synopsis of the documentary reads,

"Unsettling medical details on the JFK assassination are disclosed by seven doctors who were in the ER during a futile effort to save his life in 1963."

The upcoming documentary is eagerly awaited by fans as it finally provides explanations to questions that have baffled people for more than six decades. The documentary will follow the accounts of the doctors who treated JFK after the assassination attempt on him.

JFK: What the Doctors Saw on Paramount+ reveals details that contradict the public narrative at that time

The world was startled by the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, and no one knew for sure what had really transpired. But when the police disclosed that they had detained someone in connection with the investigation, a man by the name of Lee Harvey Oswald, details began to surface. Though it has been fifty years since JFK was killed, there is still disagreement on Oswald's exclusive role in the president's demise.

The upcoming documentary JFK: What the Doctors Saw will reportedly explore what happened in the Parkland Memorial Hospital trauma room when JFK's body was brought in. The trauma room doctors' startling responses to the modified autopsy report will all be made public after decades.

JFK: What the Doctors Saw supports the allegations with archive footage of multiple Dallas autopsy techs, nurses, and photographers who all claimed to have seen a gaping gash on the back of the president's head and a wound in his neck when he was carried into the Dallas hospital.

Moments before his assassination (image via Keystone/Hulton Archive)

The documentary also features the physicians' responses to the government-released images of JFK's body taken after his transfer to Washington, D.C., which did not display the massive wound.

In spite of these differences, the physicians said nothing. When Joe Goldstrich assisted in treating the president, he was a fourth-year medical resident. Here is what the doctor has to say about it now:

"I didn’t want to be a target for those that had killed our president. So I didn’t tell anybody for over 30 years that I was present in Trauma Room 1."

In the documentary JFK: What the Doctors Saw, one of the other doctors, Dr. Donald Seldin, had the following to say about that day:

"The most dramatic things to me were the chaos in the emergency room: the secret service with their machine guns looking around frantically, the President lying on a surgical bed and with Mrs. Kennedy sitting by with flanks of the President's brain on her skirt."

A poster for the upcoming documentary (image via Paramount+)

In the documentary JFK: What the Doctors Saw, the doctors claim to say that there was an exit wound and an entry wound in the neck.

They presented proof in their report suggesting more than one shooter participated in JFK's murder. But as soon as Kennedy's body departed the Parkland hospital, everything was different. In the documentary, the doctors will discuss how they were advised not to reveal important details.

Following Lee Harvey Oswald's capture, the official storyline presented John F. Kennedy as being shot in the back by a lone gunman. However, the doctors concluded that there was probably a plot to conceal the truth.

The doctors warned that making those observations public following the president's death would be risky. Following the formal announcement of the president's death, the medical expert who was selected to address the public via press conference was Dr. Malcolm Perry, who sadly passed away.

JFK: What the Doctors Saw is currently streaming on Paramount+.