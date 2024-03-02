Ji Chang-wook starring Disney+ drama Gangnam B-Side: Cast, plot, & everything we know so far

Disney Plus revealed the details of their next K-drama, Gangnam B-Side, on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Popular actors Ji Chang-wook, Jo Woo-jin, and Ha Yoon-kyung are confirmed to star in the promising project. Fans are anticipating the debut of the drama, which is slated for the second half of 2024.

The plot revolves around three characters included in the story: a prosecutor, a mysterious broker, and an exceptional detective who was unfortunately demoted from his post. The three individuals team up as they set out to take down a Gangnam drug syndicate.

Cast and plot of the upcoming Disney+ drama Gangnam B-Side

Ji Chang-wook, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Jo Woo-jin are the main characters in the forthcoming Disney Plus crime thriller Gangnam B-Side. They depict three people, each with a unique story to tell, who band together to reveal a major Gangnam drug cartel.

Ji Chang-wook will play Yoon Gil-ho, the enigmatic broker in charge of the Gangnam region, who leads a modest life out of the spotlight. Yoon Gil-ho is an individual who has lived at the bottom of the most sinister side of the opulent metropolis in order to survive the atrocities of the city.

Reportedly, the South Korean actor will undergo a significant metamorphosis to accurately represent his persona in the upcoming series.

Previously, the famous actor was seen in Netflix's slice-of-life drama Welcome to Samdal-ri as a weather forecaster, Jo Yong-phil.

Prior to that, he appeared in the action-thriller Disney Plus original drama The Worst of Evil, which revolved around a married detective couple who disguised themselves to infiltrate 1990s Seoul's biggest mafia and drug ring run by Jung Gi-cheol (Wi Ha-joon).

Meanwhile, Kang Dong-woo, an elite investigator who is demoted overnight, will be portrayed by Jo Woo-jin. The actor was previously seen as the daunting and steadfast head of the Armed Forces Medical Command wing, Han Tae-seok, in the drama Happiness.

Jo Woo-jin's addition to the Disney Plus series Gangnam B-Side raises expectations for his acting metamorphosis. He is well-known for his inclination toward the craft of method acting and striving for whatever he becomes obsessed with.

The talented Ha Yun-kyung, who made an impression in the popular dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Hospital Playlist, will become junior prosecutor Min Seo-jin.

Meanwhile, Min Seo-jin is a prosecutor who rose to prominence upon graduation from a countryside national university. Her elevation to the prosecutor's office came from her own merits, since she had no contacts to pull strings in the background.

In the forthcoming drama Gangnam B-Side, she runs across Yoon Gil-ho and Kang Dong-woo and joins their mission as the three work together to uncover and bust the Gangnam drug gang.

Previously, in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Ha Yun-kyung was seen as a promising new attorney who graduated from Seoul National University and is determined and meticulous in her job. She becomes a close friend and confidante of the main lead, Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome.

Park Noo-ri, who has helmed films such as Money, The Berlin File, Man in Love, and The Unjust, is set to direct the upcoming series Gangnam B-Side.