Jimmy John’s introduces new Toasted Hot Combo Box: Price, availability, and more details explored

American sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is now elaborating its menu with its newest offering. With the introduction of its new Toasted Hot Combo (T.H.C.) Box, the brand is catering to the customers' demand for toasted sandwiches in the form of a meal deal.

Ad

Launching on April 7, 2025, the Toasted Hot Combo will be available at the participating Jimmy John’s locations across the United States. Here’s everything one needs to know about the new release and the menu options in the box.

More about Jimmy John's Toasted Hot Combo (T.H.C.) Box

Ad

The T.H.C. box is a complete spread, featuring Jimmy John’s classic offerings:

1) Toasted Sandwich

Launched earlier on March 3, 2025, these sandwiches offer three different flavor options to choose from:

Chicken Bacon Ranch

A combination of chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, creamy mayo, and tangy ranch dressing.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

The sandwich consists of roast beef next to bacon, along with cheddar cheese. It also includes horseradish sauce, fried onions, tomato, lettuce onion and mayo.

Ad

Ultimate Italian

A meat option that includes capocollo (Italian pork salume), ham, bacon, parmesan, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil and vinegar.

2) Jimmy Chips

Each T.H.C. Box comes with a side of Jimmy Chips, the brand’s potato chips that are served to complement the toasted sandwiches.

3) Jimmy Pickle Spear

The new meal box includes a pickle spear to balance the meal and add freshness.

Ad

4) Dessert

No meal is complete without a sweet treat, and the Tosted Hot Combo can include a chocolate chip cookie, fudge brownie, or a red velvet cookie sandwich.

Price and Availability

The Toasted Hot Combo Box will be available at the participating Jimmy John's locations, starting from April 7, 2025. The meal is priced at $14.68, though the prices may vary depending on the location. As this offering is a limited-period menu edition, interested customers are suggested to visit their nearest location to try the meal before it's gone.

Ad

Jimmy Johns's expansion of toasted sandwiches

The Jimmy John’s toasted sandwich comes in three different variants (Image via jimmyjohns.com)

The launch of Toasted Sandwiches on March 3, 2025, marks a milestone in the brand's history. The fast-food chain has maintained its identity around cold-cut sandwiches, however, with the growing change in the customer's preferences, the brand has decided to evolve with its toasted sandwiches.

Ad

To celebrate this launch, the company arranged a promotional event called “Toasted Tuesday” on March 4, where the company gave away $1 million worth of toasted sandwiches. The success of the Toasted sandwiches led to the introduction of the T.H.C. Box.

About the brand

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Illinois. Jimmy John’s started as a small shop, offering a variety of sandwiches at an affordable price.

Over the years, the brand has expanded majorly, with over 2,600 locations across the United States. In 2019, Jimmy John’s was acquired by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, Dunkin’, Sonic, and Buffalo Wild Wings, allowing the company to hold its vast network and resources for further growth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback