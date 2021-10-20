"Jin would be very good right?": Simon Pegg and daughter Tilly wish to see the BTS member in Season 2 of Squid Game

BTS Jin has a lot of eyes on him, as evidenced by the shout-out Simon Pegg and his daughter Tilly gave him recently.

During an Instagram live stream, the English celebrities explicitly expressed their desire to see the K-pop idol in the next season of the hit Netflix show Squid Game.

Simon Pegg and Tilly wish to see BTS Jin make his acting debut soon

During an Instagram live stream that the father-daughter pair held on October 18, 2021, Simon Pegg and daughter Tilly were answering questions sent to them by their fans. Through the course of the mini Q&A session, the duo got to talking about Squid Game and ended up landing on the topic of BTS Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin.

hourly seokjin✨ (IA) @hourjinnie Simon Pegg: "Jin studied acting, and I think he'd be really good at it. Let's hope we see him acting at some point" When the whole world is waiting for actor Jin 😭 Simon Pegg: "Jin studied acting, and I think he'd be really good at it. Let's hope we see him acting at some point" When the whole world is waiting for actor Jin 😭 https://t.co/amDruhWfMu

What brought up the question was an incident which occurred back in September, not long after Squid Game was released. The official Netflix Korea Instagram page shared a picture on their story of Simon Pegg posing with Squid Game merchandise. Many ARMYs (fans of BTS) noticed that the actor was hilariously posing near a life-sized cut-out of BTS Jin.

yunkiverse⁷ seeing the tiny man @taesarmypit NETFLIX KR POSTED SIMON PEGG IN A SQUID GAME JUMPER WITH MERCH NEXT TO A JIN LIFESIZE CUTOUT 😭 NETFLIX KR POSTED SIMON PEGG IN A SQUID GAME JUMPER WITH MERCH NEXT TO A JIN LIFESIZE CUTOUT 😭 https://t.co/43rgJYGe6I

The duo stated that they would love to see BTS Jin in the second season of Squid Game. They flexed their BTS trivia knowledge by stating that they knew the K-pop idol had studied acting on an institutional level.

This isn't the first time that Simon Pegg has expressed his fondness for the K-pop group. In July 2021, he said he'd call BTS Jimin after he was asked to kiss his crush through an Instagram filter that poses questions.

During another Instagram live stream that he held on September 27, 2021, the day the famous Netflix Korea picture with Simon and Jin went up, the actor stated that he'd love to work with Kim Seokjin on a Korean project. He also told fans that he was planning on watching the My Universe documentary with his daughter Tilly.

Interestingly enough, Simon Pegg and Chris Martin (who BTS recently collaborated with) are extremely close. Tilly is Chris' goddaughter and the Coldplay singer revealed that she was the one who got him into BTS.

ColdplayXtra @coldplayxtra Chris Martin: “My god daughter Tilly, who is Simon Pegg’s daughter, she’s a massive ARMY, she got me into BTS. We were talking about the rap line, I said to her, do you think we should ask Suga + J Hope if they want to rap in this song? And she said yes, definitely!”📻 Hitz Chris Martin: “My god daughter Tilly, who is Simon Pegg’s daughter, she’s a massive ARMY, she got me into BTS. We were talking about the rap line, I said to her, do you think we should ask Suga + J Hope if they want to rap in this song? And she said yes, definitely!”📻 Hitz

BTS are currently preparing for a busy couple of months that are soon to come. The idols will be performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this year.

Their performance date is scheduled right in-between concert dates for their "Permission to Dance on Stage" offline tour. The group is also rumored to be performing at the MAMA show this year.

