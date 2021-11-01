Jirisan, episode 3: Gianna Jun and Ju Ji Hoon drama picks up pace, introduces a superhuman connection

In Jirisan, episode 3, Yi Gang (Gianna Jun) continued her investigation into the strange clues that were left behind for her in the mountain range. The clues led to the location of people who went missing when they hiked in Jirisan National Park. Yi Gang investigated the clues because it was a method that she and Hyun Joo (Ju Ji Hoon) had previously chanced upon during one of their investigations. The clues used sticks and stones to indicate different locations within the national park.

The episode moved between the past and the present and while attempting to connect the dots.

Is Hyun Joo really helping the rangers with his powers in Jirisan, episode 3?

In the past, when Hyun Joo was a rookie ranger, he had confessed that he saw people who went missing in the forest. He was able to figure out where they went missing and with Yi Gang's help, he was even able to save a few.

Jirisan, episode 3, revealed the point in his life when Hyun Joo started to see people who went missing. He used to work in the army as a captain. During this time, he had visited Jirisan National Park along with his team for their march. A member of his team was left behind and somehow ended up dead.

Hyun Joo, who investigated the missing member's whereabouts, also met with an accident. The last thing he saw before he lost consciousness was the face of his dead team member. He believed that it was after this incident that things in his life had changed drastically. He was discharged as a captain and joined the rangers team at Jirisan National Park to figure out the truth behind his strange visions.

In Jirisan, episode 3, Hyun Joo also came to an important realization. He concluded that there was some kind of connection between the yellow ribbons and the deaths that occurred in the national park. He also shares this information with Yi Gang. However, his senior was not ready to take his claims about visions seriously.

The only change in Jirisan, episode 3 was that Yi Gang trusted his input when it came to the location of the people who went missing. For instance, another team from the army visited Jirisan, and a junior cadet went missing too. It was Hyun Joo's otherworldly ability that helped the rangers rescue the cadet in time.

Hyun Joo also saw the yogurt bottle in his vision in Jirisan, episode 3. He questioned the cadet and learnt that a man who went through with a pink backpack had handed the cadet a bottle of yogurt. It was after he had this yogurt that the cadet started choking. In fact, he would very likely have choked to death if Hyun Joo hadn't found him in time.

The identity of the killer is still a mystery and viewers viewers cannot stop speculating as to why hikers who visit Jirisan National Park are being targeted.

