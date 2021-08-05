Jisoo turns blonde, shares new look on Instagram resulting in fans going gaga

BLACKPINK idol Jisoo revealed her new hair look on Instagram on August 4. She shared a pretty picture of herself as a blonde which fans have showered with love.

Jisoo has never sported a blonde look before and the star's fans would usually share edits of Jisoo as a blonde to encourage her in experimenting with her hair color. Looks like all the support helped because. Jisoo finally revealed her new look on the social networking site.

Why did BLACKPINK idol Jisoo turn blonde?

Currently, the reason why the idol sported a new look has not been revealed. Jisoo had been shooting for her debut drama Snowdrop. The shoot for the same wrapped up very recently.

But fans are now left with nothing but questions and curiosity. Has Jisoo signed up for a new project that requires her to be blonde? Or is it just one of the looks that she wanted to try out?

Along with the picture, which she shared on Instagram story, Jisoo also wrote, "As a celebration [of the release] of the movie lol I'm revealing my blonde hair that I kept hidden. I Love U Blinks."

Fans react to BLACKPINK Jisoo's blonde look

Many fans are certain that Jisoo is currently working on something for Blinks and are excitedly awaiting further information.

Quite a few fans shared their own edits of Jisoo as blonde and were excited to show off her new look.

Fans also flooded the timeline with support for BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE and fan cam footage of Jisoo from various concerts over the years. Many also wished that they could soon go to a concert of their favorite band, once the pandemic dies down.

BLACKPINK celebrates fifth anniversary, Jisoo gearing up for Snowdrop release

Meanwhile, Jisoo and other members of the band are celebrating the fifth year anniversary of BLACKPINK. It has been five years since the girls debuted and they have made exemplary music and broken impressive records as well.

They were one of the first bands from South Korea to perform at Coachella and they hold a number of records on YouTube.

BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE was also released on the occasion of the band's fifth anniversary. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose also joined the fan interaction platform Weverse and their first messages on the platform created a storm.

From constant status updates to thanking Blinks for their support, BLACKPINK members are super excited to be a part of this ever growing community.

While Lisa is preparing for her solo debut, scheduled to take place in August, Jisoo is gearing up for her debut drama. The leader of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, will play the lead role in the show opposite Jung Hae-in.

Snowdrop faced obstacles over its misunderstood synopsis. In fact, the show came very close to being axed, similar to SBS drama Joseon Exorcist. However, the production house JTBC clarified the plot, and also cleared the air about the speculated plot, resulting in the show's release.

Jisoo's Snowdrop is currently scheduled for release sometime in September. The exact release date of the show has not yet been officially announced.

