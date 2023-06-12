Joe Pickett season 2 episode 3 recap: Who killed Frank? 

Season 2 of Joe Pickett sees Joe exploring new mysteries and having a more dangerous nemesis. The third episode of the show, titled Stop the Slaughter!, saw Joe getting some lead about the murder of Frank. He figured that it was the work of a serial killer who had been active for quite a long time.

The episode, written by Isaac Gomez, was released on June 11, 2023, on Paramount+.

Joe Pickett showcases the exploits of a Wyoming-based game warden and his family in a small town in Yellowstone National Park. This show is one of the leading neo-westerns of modern times.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 3 recap: Who is Klamath Moore and what does he want?

The episode began with an anti-hunting activist named Klamath Moore disrupting a Hunting Award ceremony. Meanwhile, the Governor is seen briefing his team on nabbing Frank's killers before Klamath and his team arrived in town.

Deputy McLanahan and Sheriff Barnum disagreed with the Governor, so both of them were told to leave.

Joe began investigating the death of Frank, but reached a dead end. His nephew Chris could not help him with it either. As soon as Klamath received the news of Frank's murder, he and his team began preparing to go to Saddlesting and create a ruckus.

A child named Marissa Left Hand had been missing for a while and her father Charlie had been looking for her. Marybeth got intrigued by the case and realized that Charlie was not getting any help from anybody. Shen Marybeth asked Deputy McLanahan about the case, who just shrugged her off.

Marybeth decided to help Charlie find his girl. She tried to help him by bringing him to Crickets, but unfortunately, it resulted in nothing. Meanwhile, Nate saw the illegal hunting taking place in the valley. He wanted to inform the warden about the same. When Joe arrived, he was informed that he was being preyed on by a group of people.

Joe and Luke then searched for some files, during which, they came across two cases of accidental suicide by gunfire. Upon further inspection of the victim's pictures, they saw that the crime scene had the same poker chips found by Frank's corpse. Joe thus concluded that a serial killer was on the loose.

Klamath finally showed up to Shoestring and made his presence felt by giving a strongly-worded speech. He explained that the town had hidden the fact that a hunter had been murdered. Klamath even showed pictures of Frank's dead body to the residents of the town. Joe showed up and disrupted Klamath's efforts.

This made Klamath's followers furious and they attacked Joe. They badly beat him up. The episode ended with Sheridan leaving the place and an injured Joe on the ground.

What is Joe Pickett about?

The synopsis of Joe Pickett, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"Game warden Joe Pickett and his family navigate the shifting sociopolitical climate of a rural town on the verge of economic collapse; when a murder victim winds up on Joe's doorstep, the Picketts find themselves embroiled in a larger conspiracy."

Joe Pickett was created by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. The show stars Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett, Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett, Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren, and several others.

