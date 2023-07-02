After its release on July 2, 2023, Episode 6 of Joe Pickett season 2 saw the titular protagonist moving a step closer to the killer who was terrorizing Saddlestring. Both Joe and his wife Marybeth were hellbent on the case and started taking extreme measures.

Moreover, some new photos emerged, which will now be beneficial to the story ahead. Written by Diego D. Moreno, this episode of the show Paramount+, titled Ducks and Falcons, also saw Cricket getting furious with Nate because he had hidden the fact that she was in danger of being killed.

Joe Pickett has gained even more popularity following the release of the second season. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Game warden Joe Pickett and his family navigate the shifting sociopolitical climate of a rural town on the verge of economic collapse; when a murder victim winds up on Joe's doorstep, the Picketts find themselves embroiled in a larger conspiracy."

Joe Pickett stars Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett, Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett, Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren, Paul Sparks as Wacey Hedeman, Mustafa Speaks as Nate Romanowski, Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan Pickett, Kamryn Pilva as Lucy Pickett.

Joining them are David Alan Grier as Vern Dunnegan, Chad Rook as Deputy McLanahan, Aadila Dosani as Deputy Cricket Ludlow, Keean Johnson as Luke Brueggeman, and Vivienne Guynn as April Keeley.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 6 recap: Who were the wolf pack?

Episode 6 of Joe Pickett season 2 kicked off with incidents that took place three weeks before the previous episode. Nate was hunting when a team arrived on a boat and asked for help. Suddenly, everyone began firing their guns, but Nate managed to take them all down. Despite getting injured, after inspecting the bodies of the men he killed, he found a list of names.

Most names were crossed out except for one - Joe Pickett's. Back in the present, he and Marybeth went to the station to help Frank. Since everyone believed that Frank was the serial killer, so he was arrested. However, Sheriff Barnum didn't let the couple speak with Frank. Joe and Maybeth knew Frank was innocent, and the real killer was still out there.

Meanwhile, Nate took Cricket to see his friend Robbie. When Cricket stepped away for a while, Robbie began reading the list of names when he noticed Cricket's name on it. She overheard Robbie and felt betrayed that Nate hadn't told her about it. The next day, Nate gave her Marissa's phone records, and she began heading to Saddlestring once again.

Marybeth and Joe continued their research about Frank. The titular protagonist then went over to Oliver's to talk about Randy Pope, where the latter mentioned that Randy had left a picture that had the "wolf pack." It was a group of people that included Dan Garrett, Wally Conway, Randy Pope, Hank Scarlett, Arlen Scarlett, and Ray.

Joe took the photo with him to Marybeth and showed it to her, explaining that the picture had something to do with the murders. He remarked how the people in the photo either did something or knew something and somebody was terminating them one by one.

Following this, Joe mentioned that he had once been warned by a man about a group of hunters. He was not sure how genuine the story was, but to confirm it, he headed to the jail to have a world with Vern Dunnegan. This is where the episode ended.

