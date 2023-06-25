Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5 recap: Did Randy kill Frank?

Season 2 of Joe Pickett is comparatively different from season 1 as the main villain this time is a dreaded serial killer who is targeting hunters of the town of Saddlestring. Now, with the release of episode 5 of Joe Pickett season 2, titled Heads Will Roll, on June 25, 2023, the story saw Randy getting arrested for the murder of Frank even though he claimed that he was innocent. The episode was written by Sarah Marie Masson and was released on Paramount+.

This neo-Western crime drama showcases the life of a Wyoming-based game warden and his small family. According to the Rotten Tomatoes TV YouTube channel, the synopsis of Joe Pickett reads:

"In Season 2, Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past."

It continues:

"Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed, but when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives."

The executive producers of Joe Pickett include John Erick Dowdle, Drew Dowdle, C. J. Box, Lucy Fisher, Douglas Wick, Katherine Pope, and Liz Varner.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5 recap: Who was Wolverine?

In the previous episode, viewers saw Luke getting shot by the killer in the woods, and in episode 5, it was seen that he was taken to the emergency room. Randy, who was back at his place, was preparing to take a shower when he smelled something fishy. Upon further inspection, he noticed Wally's head pinned to the wall. For some reason, instead of informing anybody, he just tossed the head into the woods.

Meanwhile, Joe's wife, Marybeth, told her husband that the killer might be Klamath. She had been investigating on her own and had connected the dots, after which Joe went to have a word with Terry. However, this was the same man who got attacked in the season premiere.

Terry told Joe that he was scared that his life was in jeopardy. Ever since the incident, Klamath and his men had been threatening him. People were even throwing things at his house. When Joe asked him who he thought was the killer, Terry said that he was pretty sure that it was Klamath. Moreover, there were several clues evidencing the same.

On the other end, Shane proposed to Sharon, but she instantly rejected him. She returned the ring to Shane and broke things off with him. Marybeth kept investigating and found a person named Wolverine. He spoke about having dreams of all the murders that had taken place in Saddlestring since the season commenced. The governor had strictly shut down hunting season due to which the hunters were enraged. They blamed Joe for this.

Meanwhile, Wally's head was found in the forest. Randy told everyone that they had received a call in the morning about the head, but when Joe called the office, he learned that Randy was lying. Moreover, the protagonist even found a torn piece of uniform attached to a branch.

The hunters and Klamath, along with his men, went to war due to this issue. The former party wanted to hunt, but Klamth was strictly against hunting. At this point, Joe and Klamath confronted each other face-to-face, whith Joe asking him about Wolverine and the murders. Between their argument, Marybeth called Joe and revealed that Wolverine was Randy. The episode ended with Sheriff Barnum and Joe instantly arresting him, but Randy claimed that he was innocent.

