Joel’s mortality and Sarah’s memories loom large in The Last of Us Episode 6

Death casts a long shadow in The Last of Us Episode 6 when Joel, no longer the young man he once was, is confronted with his mortality.

Over the last 5 episodes, a bond has been formed between him and Ellie (Bella Ramsay). From distrust to civility to friendship to the point where he feels responsible for her.

The two are joined at the hip by the time this episode rolls around.

Joel realizes that he is old, he is infirm, and his heart is brittle in The Last of Us Episode 6. Memories of Sarah, the daughter he could not protect, haunt him. He sees her everywhere and the burden of guilt weighs him down. Why should he be any more successful with this little girl who trusts him, believes in him, and in her own foulmouthed way, loves him?

This conflict in The Last of Us Episode 6 is explored beautifully by actor extraordinaire, Pedro Pascal. Three months after the death of Henry and Sam, he’s on the search for his brother. Chancing upon a hut where an old couple reside, Joel and Ellie pass by "The River of Death."

Whereupon, Joel confides in Ellie his dream of settling down and becoming a sheep farmer. Ellie’s NSFW humor is in full-display where she teases him for this "romantic" fantasy with his wooly friends.

This tender moment is broken when horse riders chance upon them and unleash a dog to test whether they are infected or not.

They are then escorted to a gated community with many elements of the world that was. Sewage, plumbing, water heaters, school, laundries, and even the cinema exist!

And it is there that Joel reunites with his brother Tommy.

Tommy (Gabriel Luna) has built a new life by the time The Last of Us Episode 6 comes around. He’s with Maria, an important member of the community. And they are expecting a child very soon. When Joel finds out, instead of being elated at the news, he tells Tommy that "we’ll see" about how he turns out as a father.

Tommy hits back with:

"Just because life stopped for you doesn’t mean it has to stop for me."

The Last of Us @TheLastofUsHBO



A new episode of The only people who can betray us are the ones we trust.A new episode of #TheLastOfUs premieres Sunday at 9PM on @HBOMax. The only people who can betray us are the ones we trust.A new episode of #TheLastOfUs premieres Sunday at 9PM on @HBOMax. https://t.co/zK4YXGKflQ

While within earshot of Ellie, Joel confesses how he doesn’t feel confident about being able to take care of Ellie and convinces Tommy to take her to The Fireflies. In a scene straight out of the game, Ellie tells Joel that everyone she’s cared for has either died or left. Except for him. She even brings up Sarah and reminds Joel that she is not her!

Come dawn, they will go their separate ways, warns Joel.

The Last of Us Episode 6 – Joel gives Ellie a choice

Joel shows up not to say his farewell but to give Ellie a choice to either travel with him or his brother. In an endearing moment, without batting an eyelid, Ellie tells Joel to be her companion in this journey across the wasteland. Tommy tells his brother and his newfound friend that there will always be a place for them in the commune.

At last, arriving in the Firefly base, they find the place completely abandoned. There, Joel changes his mind about the sheep farming. Now he wants to be a singer. But no, he will not sing for Ellie at this time. The banter is hilarious.

As they are surveying the place, four men arrive. A scuffle ensues and in the melee, Joel gets stabbed. While he and Ellie escape, Joel collapses in the snow. In the final moments of the episode, Ellie confesses how she doesn’t know how to go on without him.

We are constantly reminded at how bad, how vicious a man Joel is throughout The Last of Us Episode 6.

And yet, Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of this flawed character is so redeeming, that it’s impossible to see him as this once-ruthless cat. Ellie confessed that she’s afraid of ending up alone in the previous episode, and this is on full display as Joel’s mortality takes center stage.

There’s a great call back to the final moments of the first episode, as the strains of Depeche Mode wind up The Last of Us Episode 6:

"I’m taking a ride with my best friend."

Appropriate, isn't it?

Poll : 0 votes