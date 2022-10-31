John Cena's new political thriller film, The Independent, is all set to hit Peacock on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12.00 am ET (tentative time). The film tells the story of a young, fiery journalist who tries to expose a shocking conspiracy that involves a candidate running for president in the weeks leading up to the election.

The movie stars Jodie Turner-Smith in the lead role, along with Brian Cox and John Cena playing key supporting roles. It is directed by Amy Rice and written by Evan Parter.

The Independent is reportedly inspired by political shows like House of Cards and The Newsroom.

A first-look clip of the film was released a few days back, and it shows Turner-Smith's character, a journalist, getting involved in a heated argument with Brian Cox's character, who seems to be her boss and mentor.

Turner-Smith seems to have stolen some documents to expose a conspiracy, but Cox's character becomes furious and shouts at her. Based on the first-look, viewers can get an idea of the two lead characters' equation and the central plot.

Here's a synopsis of the film by Rotten Tomatoes:

''It's the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.''

Although the official trailer hasn't been released yet, viewers can get a fair idea of what the film is about based on the first-look clip. Fans can expect a gripping, journalistic thriller similar to Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom, Steven Spielberg's The Post, Alan J. Pakula's iconic 70s classic All the President's Men, and Michael Mann's The Insider.

John Cena stars as an independent presidential candidate in The Independent

The Independent features Jodie Turner-Smith in the lead role of a journalist who sets out to expose a disturbing conspiracy that involves a presidential candidate. Turner-Smith looks in terrific form in the movie's first-look clip and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Apart from The Independent, Turner-Smith has appeared in quite a few movies and shows over the years, like Nightflyers, Without Remorse, The Last Ship, and Jett, to name a few.

Starring alongside Turner-Smith is veteran Scottish star Brian Cox, who portrays the character of Nick Booker. He plays Turner-Smith's boss and in the first-look clip, he looks phenomenal.

Cox brilliantly captures his character's anger and outrage when he finds out that Turner-Smith has stolen the documents to expose a conspiracy. Cox promises to deliver another memorable performance in the movie.

Cox's other acting credits include the 1986 flick, Manhunter, Braveheart, Rob Roy, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and many more.

John Cena stars as an independent presidential candidate named Nate Sterling. Other supporting cast members include Ann Dowd, Luke Kirby, Stephen Lang, and Michael Gandolfini.

You can watch The Independent on Peacock on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

