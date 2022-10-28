In April 2021, 43-year-old John Eichner was arrested after authorities found the remains of his estranged wife Amber in a South Toledo location. He was accused of strangling the mother-of-four before burying her body in a friend's backyard.

Around two months after his arrest, Eichner was found unconscious in jail, and sources said that Eichner, who had previously tried to take his own life, had died of suicide.

The 43-year-old faced over a dozen charges and Amber's family believes that her husband got off easy. During the murder investigation, the family members of his estranged wife alleged that he was physically abusive towards her. Additionally, John's past records seemed to back their allegations.

At the same time, his ex-wife Patricia Goldthwaite also spoke about her relationship with him. She said:

"I am very aware of his violence, his mind games, the manipulation, I know it all."

John Eichner's ex-wife Patricia Goldthwaite talks about her abusive past she shared with the murder suspect

Patricia claimed that her abusive life with ex-husband John Eichner flashed in front of her eyes when she learned about John's involvement in Amber's murder. Addressing the issue, Goldthwaite said that when she found out that Amber was missing, she had a "bad gut feeling" and that she wished that John hadn't done what he did.

Just like the statements from Amber's family, Goldthwaite claimed that she endured years of domestic abuse while she was married to John Eichner. She spoke about the traumatic incidents when John was abusive towards her, and even claimed that she feared for her life due to his aggressive behavior.

Describing the abuse, she said that he would take cans and freeze them before throwing them at her. She claimed that John was "real good at pegging" her in the back of the head, which led to her wondering if she was losing her memory or if was drugging her without her knowledge.

Patricia claimed that he kept her in check by denying her access to her phone, the internet, the house, or the car keys. He gradually cut her off from the rest of her family by provoking them to fight via lies that he would conveniently tell to create misunderstandings. If she wanted to leave, he would threaten to take their sons away.

He even tracked her down when she left him. Recalling her ordeal, Patricia said that he would show up where she was staying and even when she was moved to a different location, he would end up there. She added:

"They got me a hotel and that was the only time it seemed he couldn't find me, but then he started slashing tires."

Patricia even urged others to pay special attention to specific behaviors and leave before it's too late. Patricia, who has sole custody of her sons, acknowledged that 2021 was a difficult time for them because they not only lost their step-mom but also their dad.

