Johnny on Netflix: Release date, time, plot, cast, filming locations, and everything we know about the Polish biopic

Netflix is set to host Johnny on Thursday, March 24, 2023. In September last year, the Polish biopic was released in theaters in its home country, where it received rave reviews. Moreover, at the Polish Film Awards, held earlier this month, Johnny grabbed quite a number of trophies.

Directed by Daniel Jaroszek in his feature debut, it deals with the theme of “Friendship that can change lives.”

As per IMDb, the synopsis reads:

“Love for the world and other people and about the fact that everyone deserves a second chance. When Patryk receives it from a priest Jan Kaczkowski does not even suspect how it will change his life.”

The cast list of Johnny includes names like Dawid Ogrodnik, Piotr Trojan, Beata Zygarlicka, Grazyna Bulka, and Maria Pakulnis, among many others.The biopic's release date and tentative time have been set as Thursday, March 24, 2023, at 3 am on Netflix.

Netflix’s one of the first Polish 2023 releases, Johnny, is backed by several skilled individuals

In the Netflix film, Ogrodnik portrays the character of Father Jan “Johnny” Kaczkowski, described as someone who is “valued by both believers and atheists.” Meanwhile, Trojan plays Patryk Galewski, the man who gets a second chance from Kaczkowski.

Maria Pakulnis and Piotr Trojan in a still from the film. (Photo via IMDb)

Trojan is a noted actor, having won awards and fame for his performance in 25 Years of Innocence (2020), helmed by Jan Holoubek. Apart from the ones mentioned, the highly acclaimed movie also stars Magdalena Czerwińska, Anna Dymna, Marta Stalmierska, Witold Dębicki, Michał Kaleta, and Joachim Lamża.

Meanwhile, the biopic's director was in the advertising line before shifting gears to filmmaking. Jaroszek won three KTR awards (which recognize exemplary talent in the advertising field) during his association with Papaya Films.

Johnny has been written by Maciej Kraszewski, who served as a scribe for noted TV shows like Daleko od noszy, Szpital na perypetiach, and Daleko od noszy Reanimacja.

Next Film, TVN, Grupa Moderator Film Studio, Warmia Resport, Rafał Różański, Visual Work Rebel Media, and Dawid Podsiadło, among others, have bankrolled the biographical drama. The Polish Film Institute is also one of its financiers. The family of Fr. Jana and the Foundation of Fr. Jan Kaczkowski were also involved in the feature.

Where was the film shot?

Shot entirely in Poland, the team set up camp in places like Puck, Sopot, and Konstancin-Jeziorna. While Puck and Konstancin-Jeziorna are towns, Sopot is a city.

Several other productions, including The Butler (2018), All That I Love (2009), and Their Lucky Stars (2019), were shot in Puck. Meanwhile, the seaside resort city of Sopot served as the primary filming location for The Island (2020–2021), Blinded by the Lights (2018), Just Love Me (2006), and Solid Gold (2019), among others.

Konstancin-Jeziorna, a Piaseczno County, Masovian Voivodeship town, is dotted with art museums, shopping malls, specialty museums, and numerous eateries, making it an ideal spot for filming.

Before the Polish drama, cameras were set up in Konstancin-Jeziorna to film Warsaw '44 (2014), Leave No Traces (2021), Boys Don't Cry (2000), and Haker (2002), among others.

As mentioned before, at the 25th Polish Film Awards, Johnny received four trophies for Best Actor (Dawid Ogrodnik), Best Supporting Actress (Maria Pakulnis), Best Make-up (Liliana Gałązka), and the Audience Award.

Don’t forget to watch the film when it hits Netflix on March 24, 2023, at 3 am.

