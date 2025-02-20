Jollibee and Botrista collaborate to launch new Signature Sips menu: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast-food restaurants, has partnered with beverage company Botrista to launch new signature drinks across its U.S. locations. According to PR Newswire, this move between the two brands aims to support automated beverage solutions in the fast food industry.

Ad

The new Signature Sips menu features an extensive lineup of drinks, including Fruit-forward Quenchers, Creamy Frozen Freezes, Premium Teas, and Sweet Cream Cold Brew. This menu is powered by Botrista’s technology.

Jollibee x Botrista: Collaboration details explored

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is one of Asia's largest restaurant companies. Its partnership with Botrista is set to revolutionize its beverage services and meet consumer demands for customizable options across the U.S.

Ad

JFC chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said in a press release on February 18, 2025:

“Botrista is a game changer for the beverage industry. We are excited to invest in a company that creates excellent and innovative products, enabling food service operators to deliver a world-class customer experience and providing a substantial runway for sustained profitable growth.”

This partnership between the two brands brings together the former’s global restaurant expertise and the latter’s full beverage program.

Ad

Ad

Talking about the partnership, Sean Hsu, CEO at Botris, added in the press release:

"Together, we're creating an elevated beverage experience that complements their iconic food offerings while maintaining consistent quality at scale."

Ad

The marketing director of Jollibee North America, Nick Bedell, talked about developing the new menu in the press release:

"We approached the development of the Signature Sips menu with the goal of offering a premium drink experience that would both complement our best-selling food items and encourage people to try Jollibee for the first time.”

Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Ad

The new “Signature Sips” menu is a combination of automation technology and Michelin-method drinks mastery. This extensive line-up of drinks includes:

Fruit-forward Quenchers - Tropical Breeze in strawberry, passionfruit, and coconut blend, and Dragonfruit Sunset

Creamy frozen Freezes - Coconut Dream and Strawberry Bliss

Premium Teas - Passionfruit Iced Tea and Lychee Iced Tea

Specialty items - Sweet Cream Cold Brew

According to the press release, Jollibee has already begun the initial rollout of the new Signature Sips.

Ad

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) operates in multiple markets worldwide. It has more than 70 locations in the United States. Besides Jollibee, which is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant chains, the company has other brands in its portfolio, including Chowking, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, and Mang Inasal.

Meanwhile, Botrista was founded in 2017. It enables restaurants to easily serve an array of drinks catering to dynamic consumer trends. The brand uses a detailed data-driven approach to develop a trending menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback