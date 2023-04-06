Jonas Brothers at Yankee stadium: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy, and all you need to know 

The Jonas Brothers have announced another show this year, a one-night experience at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. The much-awaited concert is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2023. The band announced the new show, in which they will play five of their studio albums, via a post on their official Instagram page. They also teased the show ahead of the announcement via social media as they posed in the stadium, leaving fans excited.

Fans who have already registered for the band's Broadway shows will have early access to a special presale under the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Program. The General ticket sale will be from April 14, 2023, at 10 am ET. All tickets and presales are available from the band's official website https://jonasbrothers.com/ and prices for the same have not been announced yet.

Jonas Brothers building momentum for their new album

The Jonas Brothers are building momentum for their upcoming album, The Album, which will be released on May 12, 2023. In preparation for the tour, the band is set to perform at Marquis Theatre on Broadway for five nights, playing a different album each day. The brothers are also set to appear live on Saturday Night Live on April 8, 2023, to promote their upcoming release.

The band also released a preview for their next single, Waffle House, from their upcoming album that will be released early. They shared a note explaining the meaning of the song that is set to release on April 7, 2023.

They wrote:

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

More about Jonas Brothers and their music career

The Jonas Brothers originally released their debut studio album, It's About Time, on August 8, 2006. It managed to sell 67,000 copies in its original avatar and the album was re-released in 2012 as an exclusive Vinyl copy for premium members of Team Jonas.

The band released their second studio album, Jonas Brothers, on August 7, 2007, after the band signed on to Hollywood Records. The album marked its transition point into commercial stardom, peaking at number five on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the NZ album chart. The album was certified Platinum in the US and Gold internationally.

The band released their concert film, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, on February 27, 2009, which grossed $23.1 million. The film's soundtrack was released as a separate live album, Music from the 3D Concert Experience, on February 24, 2009. The album was a commercial hit, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jonas Brothers achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which was released on August 12, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 as well as the ABDP, Canadian, and AMPROFON charts.

The band is known for its songs including What A Man Gotta Do, Cool, S.O.S., Play My Music, Only Human, Sucker, and more, and fans can't wait to see them in action again at the Yankee Stadium show on August 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes