Joni Mitchell Gorge Amphitheatre Concert: Tickets, presale where to buy, and all you need to know

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to perform at her first publicly-announced concert in two decades. The legendary singer will perform at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington on June 10, 2023. Mitchell will also be joined by friend and collaborator Brandi Carlile for her show.

Mitchell will perform her set at the Gorge as part of Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through The Canyon show. Joni Mitchell will perform alongside Joni Jam, a backup band with a lineup that will be announced later. Carlile will perform her headlining set a day before on June 9, 2023.

Joni Mitchell Gorge Amphitheatre concert 2023 tickets will be available next Friday onwards

Tickets for Joni Mitchell’s show will be available from October 28 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale will take place a day prior on October 27 using the code Pumpkin.

This will be the first time that Joni Mitchell will play a show of this scale since she suffered an aneurysm in 2015.

Carlile quoted Mitchell on The Daily Show and said:

"I want to do another show… I want to play again.”

Joni Mitchell performed at the Newport Music Festival

Earlier this year, Mitchell made an appearance at the Newport Music Festival, where she played a surprise 13-song set. Mitchell performed alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. It was Mitchell’s first full set since 2000.

She was also honored at the pre-Grammys MusiCares gala, where she was named Person Of The Year and where she went on stage to sing a couple of songs.

Brandi Carlile, on The Daily Show, mentioned that Joni Mitchell has been holding private ‘Joni Jams’ with other musicians for years. The jams helped her recover from her aneurysm. Carlilie also noted that she did not know Mitchell was planning to sing live. Elaborating on the incident she said:

“We thought it was a jam. We didn’t know that she was going to sing all the leads on those songs. She just started singing. We had rehearsed the songs ourselves. And we didn’t know whether we should stop or what we should do, you know, so we just sang with her… She always has a plan. She knows what she wants to do, even if she doesn’t say it.”

More about Joni Mitchell

Mitchell, often termed as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, has received various accolades over the course of her career. These include ten Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. In 2002, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards and became a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2021.

Some of her original songs were recorded by other folk singers. These included Urge for Going, Chelsea Morning, Both Sides, Now, and The Circle Game.

She moved to the US in 1965 and released her debut album titled Song to a Seagull, in 1968. Her hit singles include Big Yellow Taxi and Woodstock. Mitchell was known to produce and co-produce most of her albums. She also designed most of her album covers herself as a painter.

