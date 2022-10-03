4 most popular The Daily Show With Trevor Noah videos on YouTube

Trevor Noah has been the host of the popular Comedy Central late-night satirical news program, The Daily Show, for the past seven years since he joined the show on September 28, 2015.

Noah announced his imminent exit from the show on September 29, 2022, and expressed his gratitude to the crew and the audience for their support during his seven years with them.

Noah was a rising star when he took over as the host after Jon Stewart, a legend of his own time. He did a great job and took the show through a rollercoaster of audience ratings. However, the ratings did reach a record low in the last 15 years in 2020. However, his quick wit and sense of humor made it one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Comedy Central.

Trevor Noah's announcement about his exit from the show was received with surprise from both the audience and the network. Seemingly unaware of his announcement, the network later issued a statement that they will be discussing his final date on the show and the next steps that need to be taken soon.

In this article, let us explore some of his most popular and iconic moments on the show which have been replayed multiple times on YouTube. The list below is based on the number of views that clips on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's YouTube channel have garnered over the years.

COVID awareness, Trump's memorable moments, and more - 4 of the most popular videos on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah's YouTube channel

1) Tomi Lahren against Black Lives Matter

Tomi Lahren is a conservative American TV presenter who became well known for her short segments on TheBlaze called "Final Thoughts". She was invited as a guest on The Daily Show after her stance against Colin Kaepernick for his protest against the national anthem.

Noah and Lahren got into a discussion on the Black Lives Matter movement and debated whether it was a legitimate and well-founded movement or a riot and looting spree disguised as a protest. While Lahren defended her statement by citing multiple incidents of violence caused in the name of the movement, Noah argued that a handful of such occurrences cannot define the movement as a whole.

Since being uploaded in 2016, the video has garnered over 188 million views on YouTube.

2) White people calling the cops on Black people

The YouTube channel of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah uploaded a consolidated video that focused on white people calling the cops on black people for no legitimate reason. The 24-minute-long video includes segments from numerous episodes and focuses on multiple instances where white people can be seen unnecessarily calling the cops.

The video includes instances where a middle-aged white woman called the cops on a kid for allegedly "s*xually assaulting" her, two black people were arrested for waiting at Starbucks, a woman pretended to call the cops on a little kid for selling water bottles, and more. Cops were also seen threatening to shoot a pregnant black woman as her four-year-old took a Barbie doll from a store without paying.

Trevor Noah's satirical take on the instances makes for quite an entertaining video. The clip has since garnered over 177 million views since it was uploaded in June 2020.

3) COVID-19 informative video

The Coronavirus outbreak of 2020 stopped the world as we know it in its tracks. The world is still recovering from the blow it took over the last two years. As the outbreak took the form of a pandemic, most industries came to a standstill, including the world of entertainment. Trevor Noah's show was also impacted, as regular shooting in the studio was changed to a home-shot interview-style video.

Trevor Noah had an over-the-phone video call with infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, to educate viewers about COVID-19 and inform them about facts that would benefit them in their day-to-day lives. The video was quite informative and helped spread awareness about the virus which impacted the world.

The video has racked up more than 118 million views on YouTube.

4) Donsplaining

The Daily Show has been a noteworthy mouthpiece when it comes to commentary on politics in America since its time with Jon Stewart as host. Trevor Noah then took the reins and kept the show going. The Trump presidency, which ran from 2017 to 2021, has been a topic of conversation for many reasons.

The Daily Show uploaded a consolidated video that included former President Donald Trump explaining in his own words many topics during his term. The video has multiple instances where he can be seen "Donsplaining" matters, which he does not seem to be very well acquainted with. Noah, with his sense of humor, shed light on these incidents in a video that entertained millions.

The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel in 2019 and has since garnered over 118 million views.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comedy Central will continue The Daily Show even after Trevor Noah leaves. The comedian stated during his announcement that he was looking forward to touring, giving more time to his standup career, doing podcasts, acting, and writing another book. His schedule for The Daily Show has been extremely hectic, leaving him with very little time to give to any other projects.

The Daily Show will enter its fourth phase with a new host, after Craig Kilborn, Jon Stewart, and Trevor Noah.

