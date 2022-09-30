''You were a spectacular host'': Fans get emotional as Trevor Noah quits The Daily Show after seven years

Comedian Trevor Noah has announced his exit from The Daily Show after seven years. The popular host told his audience that he is planning to leave at the end of his show on Thursday, shocking many at the studio as well as on television.

Fans on Twitter have been emotional ever since the announcement was made, with several describing him as a ''spectacular'' host.

Twitter bids farewell to Trevor Noah as host announces exit from The Daily Show

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show. While many were saddened by this news and expressed their gratitude to the comedian, others praised the comedian's unique sense of humor and wished him luck for his future endeavors.

Pierre-Paul Couronne @PPC_CROWN 🏾 twitter.com/TheDailyShow/s… The Daily Show @TheDailyShow A special message from Trevor Noah A special message from Trevor Noah https://t.co/lMM8ll51fu #TrevorNoah , thank you for your comedy and positivity across even the dark times. As a fan of the Daily show, appreciated your sense of humor and what you brought to the desk. #TrevorNoah , thank you for your comedy and positivity across even the dark times. As a fan of the Daily show, appreciated your sense of humor and what you brought to the desk. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/TheDailyShow/s…

Neeraj Nishad @ineerajnishad

You had a fabulous run! Been watching you for 4 years now, amaaaazing Noah

#TrevorNoah #thedailyshow What a sad start to the day knowing @Trevornoah is saying goodbye to @TheDailyShow You had a fabulous run! Been watching you for 4 years now, amaaaazing Noah What a sad start to the day knowing @Trevornoah is saying goodbye to @TheDailyShow 😭😭You had a fabulous run! Been watching you for 4 years now, amaaaazing Noah❤️😭#TrevorNoah #thedailyshow

Trevor Noah, who has been The Daily Show's host since September 28, 2015, was known for his bold humour style. Many of his jokes were deemed "polarizing" and generated massive controversies on social media.

However, he also had a strong fan following amongst viewers of the show and is now regarded as one of the best hosts the show's ever had. The exact date of his departure from the show is yet to be announced. Regarding his exit from the show, he said:

''I realized after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shi**y on the worst days.''

Apart from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has had a successful career in stand-up comedy. Some of his most memorable specials include It's My Culture, That's Racist, and The Daywalker. He has also appeared in minor roles in films like Mad Buddies and Coming to America.

More details about The Daily Show

The Daily Show is a late-night news show that picks up recent news stories or controversies and satirizes them. As per Comedy Central, the official synopsis of the show reads:

''The Daily Show is an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning program that looks at the day’s top headlines through a sharp, reality-based lens.''

The show premiered on July 22, 1996, with Craig Kilborn as its first host. Later, Jon Stewart took over as the host, and since then, the show became increasingly political. He quit the show in 2015, following which Trevor Noah took over.

Over the years, the show has garnered widespread popularity, especially among the youth. It has received immense critical acclaim for its unique style, presentation and comic tone, whilst not compromising on its ambitions and exploring the various socio-political issues pertaining to the country.

The Daily Show is considered by several viewers and critics to be "one of the greatest late-night shows" of all time.

