“Most random thing I’ve ever seen”: Memes galore as Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted locking lips in New York City

By Karishma Rao
Modified Sep 30, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted on a date in New York City (Image via ViralMaterialz/Twitter)
Twitter in a frenzy after Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted together in NYC (Image via ViralMaterialz/Twitter)

Following Trevor Noah’s shocking announcement of leaving The Daily Show, the television host was spotted kissing singer Dua Lipa in New York City.

The two were reportedly on a date. After pictures of the two circulated across social media, netizens were left in a tizzy. They took to Twitter to express their shock and one user also said that Noah and Dua together was "the most random thing I've ever seen."

idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever seen

The two were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant. As the duo stepped out, they were seen stopping on the street to give each other a hug and kiss before they split ways.

The 27-year-old singer was seen wearing a black leather jacket with a pair of oversized blue jeans. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of leopard-print kitten heels and left her dark hair down and straight as she sported minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Trevor Noah was seen in an olive-green jacket and a pair of black pants.

https://t.co/FaAM8lkvFv

Sources claimed that Dua and Noah sat away from everyone at the restaurant and it was "clear they were into each other." The insider also revealed that the two left together and walked together for a while.

Netizens react to Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah potentially dating

While some netizens were shocked to hear about the two enjoying a date, others thought that the whole thing was unexpected. Some also opined that the whole thing seemed like a publicity stunt, while others made hilarious jokes about how Noah and Dua Lipa dating was the final nail in September's coffin, which had been a "MOVIE."

Trevor Noah stepping out with Dua Lipa and quitting his job on the same day is a massive flex
Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating https://t.co/tTVRRRZVvj
Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn💀.ain’t no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum. https://t.co/X6hiWHKn8M
happy for dua lipa and trevor noah, sad for myself because i wanted both of them
you could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on “dua lipa and trevor noah are dating”
Dua lipa and Trevor Noah is just the weeknd and Selena Gomez in a different font
The TL when they found out Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are dating https://t.co/hIkdpmVarB
trevor noah & dua lipa is the final nail in september’s coffin…this month has been a MOVIE

Who were Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa dating in the past?

Prior to Dua Lipa being linked to the South African comedian, she was dating supermodel Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid. The couple split ways in December. Sources told People magazine:

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They’re figuring things out right now.”
youtube-cover

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old television host was in a relationship with Minka Kelly. The couple got together in 2020 but split ways in May 2022. A source told People:

“Minka is single now… She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show

On Thursday night, the comedian and television host announced that he will soon be departing the show. Noah has been hosting the satirical news show since 2015, after he took the reigns from Jon Stewart.

After expressing gratitude towards his fans and the show’s production for believing in him, he made the shocking announcement. He said that the seven years he spent on the show had truly been a journey which saw everything from the Trump presidency to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that he believes that his time on the show has come to an end in the most beautiful way.

“I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys. But after seven years, I feel like it's time.”
A special message from Trevor Noah https://t.co/lMM8ll51fu

Trevor Noah went on to express that there was a part of his life that he wanted to explore as he said that he misses certain things. This included learning languages and traveling while putting on shows. The host added:

“I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.”

The comedian was met with standing applause after making the announcement.

Edited by Madhur Dave
