"He never disappoints": Fans rejoice as Trevor Noah becomes the first African to host WHCD

On Saturday, Trevor Noah became the first African native comedian to accompany a President as a host, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Noah's take as a host comes after six years since the event last happened during the tenure end of the 44th US President, Barack Obama.

After the former President Donald Trump refused to be present at the event multiple times, Noah became the first comedian since Larry Wilmore, who addressed at the dinner with Obama in 2016. Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the event in 2018 without the presence of Trump and even roasted him for being absent.

The Daily Show host and comedian also poked fun at the Biden administration and, most notably, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at the event. Noah targeted everyone at the event, despite the political parties they supported or belonged to.

What did Trevor Noah joke about at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Trevor Noah took to the dais by expressing how honored he was to co-host the event along with President Joe Biden. The 38-year-old Johannesburg, South Africa native, quipped about the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who skipped the dinner citing the pandemic.

Noah joked about Fauci and said:

"Fauci thought it was too dangerous to come tonight. Pete Davidson thinks it's OK, and we all went with Pete."

While the TV show host and political critic targeted many representatives from both parties, Trevor Noah's best roasts were aimed at the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. In his brief roast of DeSantis, Noah referred to the Governor's ban of 41 percent of math textbooks in the state. The host joked that DeSantis banned the textbooks as part of his alleged master plan to reject the count of votes if he ran for president in the 2024 election. The joke also referred to former President Donald Trump and his insistence that he had won the 2020 election despite the official count stating otherwise.

At the event, Trevor Noah explained:

"[If] Trump was the original Terminator, DeSantis is like the T-1000. You're smarter than him, you're slicker than him, you can walk down ramps. Because you see, Trump said he won the election, but everyone was just able to look at the numbers and see he was wrong. That's why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead. First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes. Boom, my man!"

Trevor Noah's jokes about the inflation under the Biden administration

#WHCD @Trevornoah : "I stood here tonight and I made fun of the President of the United State and I'm going to be fine." #WHCD 2022 #nerdprom .@Trevornoah: "I stood here tonight and I made fun of the President of the United State and I'm going to be fine."#WHCD #WHCD2022 #nerdprom https://t.co/aQJKT48PtP

Noah did not shy away from targeting his quips toward President Biden and the other democrats. The comedian mocked the rising inflation and aimed at the President as he said:

"You know, I think ever since you've come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything."

Netizens gush over Trevor Noah's quips at the WHCD

Following the telecast of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, viewers rushed online to appreciate Trevor Noah's hosting skills. While many pointed out his hilarious quips at both Republican and Democrat representatives, a few were very impressed by the comedian's closing remarks.

I’ve always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents’ dinner is particularly spectacular. I’ve always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents’ dinner is particularly spectacular. https://t.co/k8GmBOAoYB

Sarah Reese Jones @PoliticusSarah Trevor Noah with an amazingly powerful close reminding journalists in the United States, some of whom seem to take for granted what they have, of how lucky they are to have the freedom to speak truth to power. Trevor Noah with an amazingly powerful close reminding journalists in the United States, some of whom seem to take for granted what they have, of how lucky they are to have the freedom to speak truth to power. https://t.co/oIcdPyO2bD

Trevor Noah about Ron DeSantis “First you ban the math textbooks, then no one knows how to count the votes.”Trevor Noah about Ron DeSantis “First you ban the math textbooks, then no one knows how to count the votes.”Trevor Noah about Ron DeSantis 😂

Noah spoke about the "power to seek the truth and speak the truth" in America, while he drew a parallel to journalists who lost their lives in Ukraine. The host also addressed the press representatives present amidst the 2600 guests and remarked how free the US media was compared to those in Russia. As he closed his speech, Noah asked the US press to appreciate the freedom they have more.

