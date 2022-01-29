Jordan Cashmyer cause of death revealed as father sets up GoFundMe for her funeral and 6-month old daughter's future

Former '16 & Pregnant' reality star Jordan Cashmyer tragically passed away on January 15 after losing her battle with addiction. This comes just four months after her fiance, Michael Schaffer's death.

Jordan's father, Dennis M. Cashymer, revealed that his daughter had been battling drug addiction which “plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it.”

Jordan Cashmyer and Michael Schaffer were parents to their six-month-old daughter Lyla. Previously, Cashmyer also gave birth to Genevieve Shae Taylor on the MTV reality series. She shared Genevieve with her ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor.

Jordan Cashmyer’s history with addiction

Jordan Cashmyer hailed from Baltimore, Maryland. The Daily Mail reported that she suffered from postpartum depression and had also attempted suicide in November 2014.

Being a parent became a more daunting task after her family disowned her following her pregnancy with Derek Taylor. The young parents also ended up becoming homeless for some time. However, they split shortly after Genevieve was born.

TMZ reported that Cashmyer had temporarily signed over Genevieve’s parental rights to Taylor’s mother.

Jordan Cashmyer checked herself into rehab in 2016 after being arrested several times for drug possession. She also celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021 along with her late fiancé Schaffer.

Her father Dennis Cashmyer described his daughter as:

“Always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious.”

Dennis has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses and also for Lyla’s future. He added in the fundraiser’s description:

“Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.”

The GoFundMe page had amassed over $6360 at the time of this writing, with an anonymous person making the highest donation of $500. The family hopes to raise $15,000 through the fundraiser.

Jordan is not the first '16 & Pregnant' alum to have passed away. Valerie Fairman, who appeared on the second season of the show, died of suspected overdose in 2016. She was 23 years old at the time.

Edited by Prem Deshpande