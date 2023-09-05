Jordan MVP 678 "Oreo" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of "Cardinal Red," "Black UNC," "Earthy," and more colorways of the brand-new Jordan MVP 678 sneaker model in the past few months of 2023, Nike's Jordan business will now offer the "Oreo" variant of the shoe. It will be the newest variant of the stated model, which is a fusion of three enduring Air Jordan models: the 6, 7, and 8.

Although official release information is not yet available, early peeks hint at a shoe that is not just adaptable when it comes to style but also steeped in tradition. Early sources project that these sneakers will be dropped towards the tail end of 2023. The shoes will be available for $165 for each pair.

Jordanheads and curious readers can locate them online as well as offline via Nike's e-commerce stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated sellers.

Jordan MVP 678 "Oreo" shoes present a perfect remix of Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming MVP 678 sneakers (Image via Nike)

From the Jordan Stadium 90 to the Jordan 6 Rings, and beyond, Nike's Jordan Brand is known for its ingenious hybrid models from famous retro designs and its highly sought-after numerical line.

The brand consistently breaks boundaries by combining aspects of its illustrious history with contemporary design in order to establish new standards.

A fresh model of the Jordan Brand collection, the Jordan MVP 678, was welcomed by the footwear world earlier this year. It takes design cues from the legendary AJ 6, AJ 7, and AJ 8 silhouettes.

The recently unveiled "Oreo" iteration of this Jordan MVP 678 sneaker model features the hybrid model in a classic yet iconic color combination.

This sneaker model pays homage to Jordan Brand's legacy by combining understated elegance with recognizable design aspects. The footwear is mainly covered in crisp white hues on the uppers.

Expand Tweet

It is constructed using pure, superior leather panels along with an EVA midsole, so it has to establish an aesthetically pleasing basis for itself. The use of white draws attention to the sneaker's design, therefore allowing the shoe's more recognizable design features to take center stage.

The labeling, the graphics that cover the midsole, and the design on the mudguard that is inspired by the Air Jordan 8 are some of the major components that are accented with a dash of black. This offers a contrast that is both modern as well as profoundly entrenched in Jordan's legacy.

Expand Tweet

The description of the new remixed sneaker model Jordan MVP 678 on Nike's website reads:

"We didn't invent the remix—but considering the material we get to sample, this one's a no-brainer. We fired up the SP-12 and took elements from the AJ6, 7 and 8, making them into a completely new shoe that celebrates MJ's first 3-peat championship run. With leather, textile and nubuck details, these sneakers honor one legacy while encouraging you to cement your own."

Watch out for the new Jordan MVP 678 "Oreo" shoes that will be purchasable later this year. To catch timely alerts on the arrival of the aforementioned Jordan sneakers, you can either get Nike's SNKRS app or sign up on Nike's official website.