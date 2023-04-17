Jordan 6 Rings “Game Royal” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan 6 Rings is a hybrid sneaker that combines elements from all the Air Jordan models Michael Jordan wore while winning his six NBA Championships. The shoe is a homage to MJ’s greatness and GOAT status. Jordan Brand continues to celebrate the career of the legendary “His Airness” with new colorways for Summer 2023.

One of the latest iterations is dubbed “Game Royal.” The new colorway is entirely wrapped up in a white/black-Game Royal color scheme. The Jordan 6 Rings “Game Royal” is expected to be released in the coming months of 2023. These advanced sneakers will be sold offline and online via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail chains. The retail price tag is set at $170 for each pair.

The shoe is a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and those who appreciate hybrid sneakers that combine elements from iconic models.

Jordan 6 Rings “Game Royal” shoes are combined with black and white hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the latest offerings of the Jordan 6 Rings is the “Game Royal” colorway, which features a white, black, and game royal color scheme. The shoe has a black and white mesh and leather upper with black tumbled leather mudguards giving off a premium feel.

The shoe also has royal blue contrasting accents and signature chenille-treated tongue tabs. A white midsole atop a blue rubber outsole completes the design.

The shoe incorporates esthetics from the multiple Air Jordan models, including Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The heel tab, lace fastener, and tongue flaps are influenced by the Air Jordan 6 sneaker design. The Huarache-style inner sock is guided by Air Jordan 7 signature shoe. Furthermore, the features of Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 11 appear on straps and mid-foot panels, respectively.

The “TWO3” stitching on the tongues is taken from the Air Jordan 12 sneaker design. The Air Jordan 13 shoe designs are incorporated into the outsole and Jumpman logos on the side. Lastly, the small Jumpman on the toe box is taken from the Air Jordan 14 design.

The shoe has a sleek and stylish look that can be worn casually or on the court. The shoe also has a comfortable fit and cushioning thanks to the Huarache-style inner sock and the Air units in the heel and forefoot. The shoe also has a durable, grippy outsole that provides traction on various surfaces.

The Jordan 6 Rings “Game Royal” is a sneaker that pays tribute to one of the greatest basketball players of all time and his achievements. It is a sneaker that blends history, innovation, style, and performance and will surely turn heads and make a statement wherever you go.

Watch for the upcoming Jordan 6 Rings “Game Royal” release. To understand more about this launch and stay up to date, Michael Jordan fans and other avid readers can sign up on Nike’s official page or get the SNRKS app.

