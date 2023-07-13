Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers: Price and more details explored 

After announcing the release news of many new sneaker models in the upcoming months of 2023, the Swoosh label is now preparing to launch the Jordan Why Not 0.6, dressed in a multi-color palate. The Why Not 0.6 is a signature sneaker line from Russell Westbrook that has been generating quite the buzz in the sneaker world.

The official release date of the Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers has not been disclosed by the sneaker label. However, the sneaker is expected to hit the market soon in 2023. The sneaker pair will be available for sneakerheads via the official Nike store for $140.

Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers will come in men's sizes

Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers (Image via SN)

Jordan Brand has attempted to emulate Russell Westbrook's eccentric and sophisticated aesthetic in his six distinctive designs. This Jordan Why Not 0.6 leans into its signature wearer's fun and expressive personality through a vivid assortment of hues.

The color scheme of Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers is quite similar to Jayson Tatum's 2021 "Women In Power" Air Jordan 35 PE. The majority of the inner forefoot components are covered by a transparent white shroud, while brilliant "Baltic Blue" accents are concentrated along the heel counter, collar, and tread.

The latter's Jumpman logo, together with the tongue tab and mudguard, is illuminated by "Siren Red" scorching shots, which contrast the pair's constant cerulean hits. While "Action Purple" fills the tongue, embroidered heel overlay, and suede trim on the upper, the Why Not zipper system and heel pull tab give off a rarely seen lime green hue.

Nike introduced the Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers as:

"Russell Westbrook's 6th signature shoe is—you guessed it—all about speed. To get you goin' as fast as possible, we've wrapped the rubber outsole nearly up to the midsole, so you're not gonna slip when you explode from 0 to 100."

It further states:

"Added security comes from the interior bootie that keeps you strapped in as you jet across the court. It's all held together by an outer shroud and fastened with a zippered collar that spells out Russell's signature question: 'Why Not?'"

The "Why Not" part in the name of the sneaker model is quite unique and has great significance to it. The name reflects Westbrook's bold and expressive personality, as seen in the vibrant collection of hues used in the design of the shoe. It represents Westbrook's bold and fearless approach to life and basketball, encouraging people to take risks and pursue their dreams without hesitation.

On the other hand, The "0.6" in the name signifies the sixth iteration of Westbrook's signature line, which has been reviewed as a comfortable and high-performing shoe.

The Jordan Why Not 0.6 has become a popular choice among sneakerheads and fans of the player due to its unique design and its many high-quality features. The shoe's key features include a colorful and expressive design that reflects Westbrook's personality, as well as a comfortable and high-performing fit that does the job on the court.

The upcoming Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Multi-Color” sneakers are a highly anticipated release that offers both style and performance. Stay tuned to know the official release date.

