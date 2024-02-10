Jordan Zion 3 “Z-3D” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Zion 3 "Z-3D" sneakers recently appeared on the internet. This colorway of the stated model is entirely decked in a Football Grey/Black-Flash Crimson-Chlorine Blue palette.

The Zion 3 "Z-3D" sneakers are predicted to enter the footwear scene on February 20, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These shoes will be marked with a retail price label of $150 per pair. Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a bunch of linked retail merchants.

More details about the Jordan Zion 3 "Z-3D" sneakers

A closer look at the shoe (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The most recent Zion 3 "Z-3D" demonstrates Zion Williamson's deep affection for past times. The hues of the athletic footwear, which include Football Grey, Black, Flash Crimson, and Chlorine Blue, combine contemporary design with a sense of nostalgia, making them attractive to people who share Zion's fondness for the previous era.

An ode to designs that have stood the test of time, the "Z-3D" combines modern design with the allure of the past in a harmonious way.

The footwear is designed to provide balance, warmth, and a bounce-back force, and it is packed with court-ready technology. The box, however, is where the real excitement is. Inside, you will find a QR code and 3D glasses, which will let you embark on a digital trip that will reveal its intricate design.

A closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

A white foam midsole along with a clear semi-translucent outer sole unit with herringbone grip are included in the design, which is completed with a high level of sophistication.

Nike's newsroom emphasized the inspiration for the Jordan Zion 3 model in the following text:

"The Zion 3 was built for Zion Williamson’s playing style — a blitz of strength and speed — by supporting him in three specific ways: containment, court feel and impact protection."

The midsole design is further highlighted as:

"The midsole cushioning is designed to help absorb the forces of Zion’s explosive game. The midsole is comprised of Formula 23 foam with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning."

Be on the lookout for the Jordan Zion 3 “Z-3D” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Williamson’s fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these basketball shoes.

Many other colorways of the Jordan Zion 3 have been presented, including “Mint Foam,” “Black White,” and “Barely Volt.” These sneakers will also be offered by the Nike sites both online and offline.

